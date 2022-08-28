😍 It’s the year of the nude dress thanks to Megan Fox. Should we expect more sheer looks at the VMAs this year? 👍 RTV News

Entertainment

It's the year of the nude dress thanks to Megan Fox. Should we expect more sheer looks at the VMAs this year?

At the 2021 VMAs, Megan Fox proved she was ahead of the game, rocking the red carpet with Machine Gun Kelly in a nude gown. The popular look exploded in 2022, celebrities from Florence Pugh to Kylie Jenner and even recently Nicole Kidman wore the nude dress Look. It’s been a year and the 2022 VMAs are on the way tonight, which leads me to wonder: Will there be more looks at the VMAs this year?

We have to start with the stunning look that Megan Fox wore on the red carpet last year. It definitely created a trend that has been going strong for a whole year, and even Zoë Kravitz and Bella Thorne most recently hugged each other with their own nude looksbut it’s certainly not the first time fashion has been bold on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

In fact, Rose McGowan wore a nude dress on the red carpet more than 20 years before Megan Fox proved that trends can come back. the Delighted The actress was dating Marilyn Manson when she wore the look on the red carpet at the Video Music Awards in 1998. Unlike Fox’s, her look was sheer, black, and completely black. “free[d] the damn nipple,” as Florence Pugh put it recently.

That look has stood out as one of the most notable at the awards show over the years. In 2018, Rita Ora stepped up to transparency in a gorgeous black Jean Paul Gaultier gown that she paired with what I can only assume was fancy undergarments. (This camera after she had skipped underwear altogether for a previous VMA ceremony, actually).

The MTV Video Music Awards have been synonymous with avant-garde fashion since their inception; Regardless, a year after Fox rocked the trend, my question is: is the nude dress here to stay? Or will it fall by the wayside like Miley Cyrus’ infamous foam finger? Will tonight’s fashion highlight a new trend coming up next year? Will anyone top what Megan Fox accomplished last year? Will Fox herself top what she accomplished last year? Only time will tell.

