🚨 Monaco stalls, Ronaldo scores for his return, Nantes snatch success… the results in C3!

Zapping World Eleven PSG: Galtier’s cash response to Julien Fournier’s criticisms!

Monaco spoils again. ASM was on track to win a valuable victory on the lawn of Ferencvaros (1-1). From the start of the match, the club from the principality put great pressure on the Hungarian defense. Wissam Ben Yedder scored first before his goal was disallowed for offside (4′). In the process, the French international found the crossbar (5th). By dint of perseverance, the former Toulouse was rewarded. With a sublime madjer, Ben Yedder opened the scoring for his team (31st, 1-0). In the second half, Monaco fell back and suffered and what had to happen happened. In the last ten minutes, Zachariassen put the two teams tied (82nd, 1-1). With this draw, ASM misses the opportunity to come back up to their opponent in the evening and remain second in the group.

Top scorers in the history of@AS_Monaco in official competition: – Delio Onnis 223 ⚽️

-Lucien Cossou 115 ⚽️

– Christian Dalger 89 ⚽️

– Radamel Falcao 83 ⚽️

– WISSAM BEN YEDDER 82⚽️ #FARASM #UEL – Stats Foot (@Statsdufoot) October 27, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo had a mixed game at Old Trafford. After being dismissed in the last game, the Portuguese striker made his return to the starting lineup against Sheriff Tiraspol. First in difficulty and lacking success, the fivefold Ballon d’Or finally found the net at the end of the game. On a beautiful cross, Cristiano Ronaldo had to try twice to score and let his joy explode (82, 3-0). Before that, Diogo Dalot (44th, 1-0) and Marcus Rashford (65th, 2-0) had given the advantage to Mancunians.

Deliverance, Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal FINALLY ❤️pic.twitter.com/fYrhd3dQrY — Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) October 27, 2022

Nantes snatch victory

What a scenario in Nantes. Long jostled, the Canaries finally snatched victory in the last moments against Qarabag (2-1). Ludovic Blas opened the scoring at the start of the game, taking advantage of an opponent’s recovery error (17th, 1-0) despite the Azerbaijani domination. Finally, in the second half, the Nantes people ended up cracking and Ozobic tied the two teams on penalty after a foul by Lafont (54th, 1-1). In the process, Mohamed had a golden opportunity to regain the advantage but the portir made a superb save (55th). The FCN had to wait for the last moments of additional time to win, thanks to a goal from Ganago. Thanks to this achievement, Nantes is one point behind its opponent and can still dream of qualifying.