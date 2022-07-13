🤔 Do you really know DWAYNE JOHNSON? – Football break

➡️ You will discover in this video THE STORY of THE ROCK. Dwayne Johnson is an American-Canadian actor, producer, wrestler, born May 2, 1972 in Hayward, California. Coming from a family of wrestlers, he also became a wrestler after trying his hand at American football. He began an acting career in the late 1990s and quickly rose to the leading roles in the 2000s, becoming a full-fledged movie star by being the lead actor in many action films and then the best actor. paid to the world in 2016 and 2019 according to Forbes magazine. He is also one of the hundred most influential people in the world according to the Time 100 of 2016 and 2019. Find out more about The Rock’s incredible story in this video.

#successstory #therock #dwaynejonhson #storiesincroyables #motivation #reportage #wrestling #wwe #footballamericain #actor #cinema #starcinema #entrepreneur #forbes #histoiretherock #motivationfr #musculation #audricemeric

—————————————————————————————————-

Subscribe and activate notifications so you don’t miss anything 👉: https://bit.ly/2K00Vha

Video made by: Audric & Emeric

E-mail : [email protected]

—————————————————————————————————-

ABOUT US ❓:

– As you can see, we are twin brothers and our mission is simple: to inspire, educate, and help as many people as possible through our Motivation, Personal Development and Financial Education videos! If you too are interested in the world of entrepreneurship and business or have a clear goal to achieve in your life, you are on the right YouTube channel!

Objective: to succeed together in achieving our life goals 🚀

Stay motivated the team and good viewing! 😉

—————————————————————————————————-

– Put a LIKE to support the channel 👍

– Don’t forget to PUT the #MOTIVATION in comment if you are MOTIVATED to succeed and achieve your dreams 🚀

– Subscribe to not miss ANY of our videos (and activate the 🔔)

—————————————————————————————————-