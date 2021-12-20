0.01% of Bitcoin holders control 27% of all coins in circulation

Less than 1% of the largest Bitcoin (BTC) HODLers control over a quarter of all BTC in circulation, according to a new study.

The National Bureau of Economic Research, a US non-profit private research organization, released a study according to which 10,000 Bitcoin investors, equal to 0.01% of all BTC holders, they own 5 million BTC, 27% of the 18.9 million coins in circulation.

The amount of BTC controlled by the “one percent” is equivalent to about $ 232 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The study, led by finance professors Antoinette Schoar at MIT Sloan School of Management and Igor Makarov at the London School of Economics, aims to show that Bitcoin is not as decentralized as it is believed.

“Despite the 14 years of activity and the accumulated hype, it remains a very concentrated ecosystem,”Indicates Schoar.

According to the WSJ report, major HODLers control more BTC than wealthier US households control in dollars. Citing data from the US Federal Reserve, the report shows that the top 1% of households in the US control about a third of all wealth.

The new report may sound alarming to the crypto community, as Bitcoin’s biggest advocates have promoted decentralization as one of the core principles of the Bitcoin network.

According to Quantum Economics founder Mati Greenspan, a substantial portion of the outstanding BTC supply is controlled by Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym creator of Bitcoin. “Satoshi coins alone account for more than 5%,“ Greenspan explained to Cointelegraph, adding:

“Over time, ownership of Bitcoin will become more distributed. For fiat money, the opposite tends to happen. “

It should be emphasized that a portion of BTC’s outstanding supply does not appear to be controlled by anyone and probably lost forever. According to crypto insurance company Coincover, around 4 million BTC are out of circulation as their owners have lost access to them.