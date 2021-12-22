“0.31 am: the coal is finished, the power plant shuts down forever”

“The emergency of the national electricity system is not over, but coal is over. This is the reason why this morning at 0:31 the operation of the coal-fired unit of the La Spezia power plant ended and from today until December 31st it will not be available for the national electricity service. This absolute picture of uncertainty in the electricity market due to both the high costs and the safety of the national electricity service, which in these hours has to do without the import French, demonstrates once again how important the role of the La Spezia site is in the ecological and energy transition and that the comparison on its future cannot be separated from the state of adequacy of the national electricity system ”. Therefore, the production of energy with the combustion of coal will not arrive at 31 December, simply because the fuel is finished. The same cannot be said of the country’s energy demand, which is struggling, among other things, with an international framework that is complex to say the least.

The assembly of workers of the Enel power plant in La Spezia has therefore drawn up a document to take stock of the situation: “After 62 years of service, the SP3 group was shut down due to a lack of coal and consequently the Enel “Eugenio Montale” plant ends production 9 days before leaving the national electricity market as requested and planned by Enel since June 2015, anticipating the exit from coal of the other Italian plants by four years (except for Sulcis, which is scheduled to close in 2028) and authorized by MITE on 2 December last. Thanks to the continuous updates of the environmental part of the plant, the plant has been operated in full compliance with the emission limits prescribed by the legislator, which are the most restrictive ever. An orderly closure also from the point of view of plant and workplace safety “.

“In this context – continues the document – thanks go to all the workers who, in order to make possible the production of a precious commodity, such as energy for our country, have made it possible to operate the plant, also by facing shifts. “Unusual” compared to normal programming. Let’s start with the workers in the Enel di Vallegrande area, remembering that they have already seen the side effects of the energy transition on their own skin since, from 2015 to today more than 250 jobs are missing from the initial 400. Our challenge is to recover and overcome this employment gap in the future reconversion of the area. As in 2015, we propose the same question that we consider fundamental and still topical: “How can a community, which has hosted such an important energy plant, be placed in the optimal conditions to initiate a productive reconversion of its area improving the environmental and employment targets? “. Over the course of these six years, the reference energy scenarios have changed, making possible what was then unlikely, namely the continuity of production in the energy vocation in a part of the site to be converted, while the programming on the remaining part still remained. The exit from coal in December 2021 finally allows us to free all the areas that were still occupied by production and consequently make a reasoning of merit and certain timing for future conversion “.

Hence the proposals on how to face the future: “We re-launch the request already expressed in the note of November 7 regarding the need to update the institutional table with all the stakeholders, local institutions such as the Municipality of La Spezia, the Municipality of Arcola and the Liguria Region and the competent Ministries of both Ecological Transition and Economic Development and Labor. In our opinion, it is necessary to include the La Spezia site as a site of national interest in the ongoing ecological transition process and to ask Enel for an extraordinary commitment in the reconversion of the Vallegrande area, also aiming at improving the environmental balance of the

La Spezia area. Our proposal is fully part of the national initiative of the trade unions FILCTEM-CGIL, FLAEI-CISL, UILTEC-UIL and Confindustria of 30 November to bring our territory to the attention of the production chains that must be identified with the funds of the PNRR to support the ecological transition. In this direction, we believe it is useful to promote an initiative which, like the conference on “The future of renewables”, can update and enhance our proposals in the new context “. Finally, a passage on the demolition and reclamation activities preparatory to the reconversion of the site: “We ask the company to make the most of all direct and indirect resources available and present on the La Spezia site also implementing any training activities to facilitate the change of staff duties. It will be promoted in this direction

a joint initiative with the trade union organizations that represent the related activities to encourage and monitor the achievement of the indicated objective. The dispute over the reconversion of the Enel area must, thanks to the work that the provincial and regional Cgil, Cisl and Uil will carry out in the future, be supported and included in a more comprehensive dispute regarding economic, employment and environmental protection of the entire La Spezia area. The state of agitation continues until the intended objectives are achieved “.