0% rate on MediaWorld’s “Tv & Pc Mania” flyer: here are the new, incredible promotions

MediaWorld’s latest initiative focuses on a hot topic of electronics with proposals ad hoc for smart TV and PC

The new commercial campaign of the consumer electronics chain completes a very intense commercial period marked by sales. The promo is called TV & PC Mania ae ranks as a well-assorted compendium designed specifically to respond to the search for this target of devices.

The timing is very tight. We will have until Wednesday 26 January to seize the promos present. The access mode is also decidedly streamlined.

READ ALSO: Antitrust fines e-commerce greats: Mediaworld, Unieuro, Leroy Merlin and Monclick

MediaWorld allows purchases in two channels. The first will allow us to contact the physical stores directly, the second instead is that of the e-commerce site, which is also very useful for consulting directly from home.

The payment system is also very advantageous and interesting. The zero-rate installment formula makes each item even more desirable.

The opportunities featured in the flyer TV & PC Mania by MediaWorld

We just have to explore the vast assortment that will benefit from the discounted formula starting precisely from the television sets, offered in the window.

In fact, we find the SAMSUNG QLED 4K QE55Q60A Black 2021. We are talking about an important device with a 55 ”screen with a 4K resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels. Perfect integration into the home IoT network thanks to the possibility of connecting to WiFi or using the Ethernet cable. Like all the latest generation devices, it is compatible with the new DVB-T2 Digital Terrestrial and DVB-S2 Satellite. The initial list price is € 1049, but it drops by almost 30% to just € 699. Alternatively we find theLG Led 4K 50UP76706LB.API, a 50 ″ with Ultra HD screen, with 4K images and 3840 × 2160 pixel resolution. Nothing to complain about its location inside our apartments, via wifi or Ethernet. MediaWorld offers it at € 499 with a discount of € 100 compared to the ordinary request.

Let’s now move on to the PC sector. In this section we find the HP Notebook 15S-FQ2060NL. With a 15.6 ″ WLED QHD monitor, it is equipped with an Intel Core I5-1135G7 processor and shared INTEL Iris Xe graphics card. The version provides a RAM of 16GB and a storage space of 512GB, while the operating system is a reliable Windows Home. Also for the latter devices the cut applied is € 100, and will allow us to buy one for only € 699. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a more essential and practical device, you could evaluate the LENOVO Tab P11 J606F. The 11 “tablet takes full advantage of the Wi-Fi connection and the 64GB of memory make it more than reliable. For this reason, the request is € 199 against the € 299 price list.

READ ALSO: Euronics launches the “Supersales”: new flyer with discounts up to 60%

So let’s hurry up to get the perfect product for our needs, before the items in the flyer sell out. Above all because we are running out with the next step of the entry into force of the new digital terrestrial, which could irretrievably retire our old televisions.