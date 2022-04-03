00 hours – The Saint of Rock

When everything is an imminent disaster, there are two ways to get ahead, one is to ensure as much as possible the context in which we perform on a daily basis in order to have sufficient resources to solve, in the best way, the imminent deficiencies that they will arrive; the other, although it is a little more risky, implies ensuring what is strictly necessary to survive, letting things happen, with the idea of ​​resolving each situation that arises from the adaptation to the new environment and circumstances that integrate it.

Fear the Walking Dead premieres the second part of its season 7 and, although its protagonists have survived in different ways, according to their particular context, in this new collection of chapters we will learn a little more about how they survived the explosion disaster nuclear.

Fear the Walking Dead premieres the second part of its season 7 this Monday, April 18 at 11:00 p.m. on AMC, and can be seen in Mexico on: AxtelTV (973), TotalPlay (444 and HD 490), Sky (419 and HD 1425), Megacable (207 and HD 1207), Izzi (611 and HD 963), Cablemás (611 and HD 963), Cablevisión Monterrey (611).

AMC Unveils Fear the Walking Dead Season 7B Trailer and Screenshots

On Monday, April 18 at 11:00 p.m., the long-awaited second part of the seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead arrives on AMC with disturbing revelations.

With 24 hours of difference from its premiere in the United States, AMC presents the 7B season of Fear the Walking Dead.

In the second half of season seven, months have passed after the nuclear explosion and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he cruelly monopolizes the decision of who will have a chance to survive. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but it has instilled in them a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking the Strand tower by force to continue the search for Father, a mythical place that no one is sure of. really exist.

Victim of a mysterious illness and haunted by the repercussions of her past actions, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) now serves as the reluctant leader of Teddy’s former followers. Morgan (Lennie James), struggling to hold out hope of reuniting with his family, knows that Alicia is key to his survival. Alicia’s declaration of war exacerbates Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas, and with it, new threats emerge from all sides.

In addition, in this new edition of eight new episodes you can see the return of one of its key protagonists: “Madison Clark is a fundamental character for the TWD universe, she is heroic, complex, a person who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence,” Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer, said in a statement. “Kim Dickens’ raw talent, strength and brilliance will electrify the TWD universe once again, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her back,” he added.

Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Cristine Evangelista and Rubén Blades. Produced by AMC Studios, it is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, and the showrunners are Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and Michael E. Satrazemis.

The AMC channel can be seen in Mexico through: AxtelTV (973), TotalPlay (444 and HD 490), Sky (419 and HD 1425), Megacable (207 and HD 1207), Izzi (611 and HD 963), Cablemás (611 and HD 963), Cablevisión Monterrey (611).

