007 actor Daniel Craig won’t leave legacy to his kids: ‘It would be in bad taste’

The James Bond interpreter stated in an interview that he was against the idea of ​​leaving one’s fortune to the offspring. “My philosophy is to enjoy the money while you are alive or to give it away just before you die,” said the star. His wealth is around $ 160 million, which will not be touched by his two daughters. He is not the only one who thinks this way in and around Hollywood: from Ashton Kutcher to Sting, there are many famous fathers and millionaires against material inheritances

Daniel Craig he does not want to bequeath his large fortune to his children, so he allegedly declared in an interview.

To bring it back is Candis Magazine, a British monthly magazine dedicated to families and healthy living to which the actor allegedly made statements relating to the choice to say no to the passing of the baton of his wealth. Nothing “from father to son” for him, at least when it comes to material things like money. The reasons given by the famous James Bond interpreter are in fact related to material goods, not trivial and very profound, for this reason we say that his children will not inherit material things but certainly a life lesson. “An old adage says that those who die rich have failed in their lives. I don’t want to leave large sums of money as an inheritance to my children. I think legacies are in bad taste. My philosophy is to enjoy money while you are alive or to give it away just before you die“, these are the words of Daniel Craig a Candis Magazine. There is a lot of good philosophy steeped in these statements, but certainly giving up such a rich paternal heritage would not be welcomed by many … Who knows how the two daughters of the actor think.

Daniel Craig’s heritage

No Time To Die, Daniel Craig comments on the delayed release of the film In fact, there is no mention of “sugars”, as they say. Daniel Craig has assets of approximately $ 160 million but, according to his words, neither of his two daughters will be able to get their hands on it … The star has a daughter named Ella, born in 1992 from his marriage to his ex-wife Fiona Loudon and today 29, and another younger daughter in 2018 with his second wife, actress Rachel Weisz. With the latter, Craig got married in June 2011. Of the 160 million earned by the actor during his rosy career, it seems that the bulk has been made thanks to the franchise of 007. In fact, his interpretation of the famous British spy would have been the most profitable project for him, who since 2006 has played the very elegant role of Bond in five films of the most famous film saga of all time.

Ashton Kutcher also says no to the inheritance to leave the children

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on their children: "We only wash them when needed" There is another colleague of Daniel Craig who thinks like him: Ashton Kutcher. The actor, former boyfriend of Demi Moore and currently husband of Mila Kunis (the actress who plays the black swan in the homonymous film directed by Darren Aronofsky. And, to reconnect with Daniel Craig, we recall that Aronofsky has a daughter with the Craig's current wife, Rachel Weisz. From the series: How small is Hollywood ?!) thinks just like the James Bond performer. In 2018, during his podcast participation Armachair Expert, Kutcher said, "My kids won't have a large sum on hand. Rather, we'll spend it all on charity or other things. If my kids have good ideas, I'll be the first to invest in them. Otherwise, no! I really hope they are motivated to get what they want. " So Isabelle and Dimitri Kutcher, respectively 7 and 5 years old, will not be able to count on the assets of mom and dad as actors. Their wealth, which amounts to around 300 million dollars, will be mainly donated to charity.

“Our money will go to those who really need it,” the couple said repeatedly. A laudable and noble choice not only for the needy who will receive help but also for their children. Because only in this way “will they learn to get by on their own, they will appreciate what they have had from life and above all they will be able to achieve comfort alone”.

Pure Sting and Gordon Ramsay vs. inheritance to offspring

All James Bond films by Daniel Craig The choice not to bequeath to the children is becoming a real fashion in Hollywood and its surroundings.

Eg Sting in 2014 he announced that he will leave nothing to his “heirs”. Which are six …

“I won’t leave my six children a penny of my 180 million pounds. They have to work, like I did,” said the singer. Even the four children of Gordon Ramsay they will have to roll up their sleeves if they want to enjoy the extra luxury level of comfort and well-being of their famous father.

The star chef (who is also a star of the showbiz firmament himself) has declared that he will leave nothing of his millionaire fortune to his children. And he also added that, when they travel with the family, he allows himself the first class while the children are relegated to the economic one …

“They haven’t earned enough to afford this luxury yet,” said the chef bluntly. Perhaps there is more inheritance in these life lessons than in the millions of dollars. But perhaps the children of all these VIPs will not take it very well on the spot … To get it down, we remind them of the old adage quoted by Daniel Craig, to be repeated like a mantra: “Whoever dies rich has failed in his life”.