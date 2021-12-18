007 danger zone / On Network 4 Timothy Dalton is James Bond

007 danger zone, Network 4 film directed by John Glen

007 danger zone it goes broadcast on Rete 4 for the prime time of today, December 18, 2021, starting at 21.20. We are faced with a 1987 action thriller distributed by UIP Warner Home Video (The Shields) and produced by Albert R. Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Directed by John Glen: in his 36-year career he has directed 18 films, 10 of which are related to the saga concerning the most famous British agent in the world. His other important films are: Octopussy Octopus Operation, The Wild Goose Strikes Again, The Sign of Power. The director has worked extensively with Roger Monroe and in Point man he directed Christofer Lambert.

Daddy’s Home 2 / On Italia 1 the film with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg

The protagonist is Timothy Dalton who played two sequels to the British agent or 007 danger zone and 007 private revenge. In his 52-year career he has starred in 28 films and 2 television series. His most recent films are The Tourist and Toy Story 3 the Great Escape. The female protagonist is Myriam D’abo: in 23 years of career she has interpreted 10 films, her latest works are: Dorian Gray, A prince of my own 2: A fairytale wedding.

Angels eat beans too / Su Rete 4 the film with Bud Spencer and Giuliano Gemma

007 danger zone, the plot of the film: a dangerous operation

Let’s read the plot 007 danger zone. It was supposed to be a simple drill instead it turns into a dangerous operation where two MI6 agents are lured into a trap and killed. James Bond is contacted and sent to Bratislava to complete a mission: he must help the Russian general Georgi Koslov to get out of the country as he has decided to leave the KGB.

While the general is attending a concert, 007 manages to save his life by preventing the shot fired by a cellist sniper from catching him, the agent found the criminal does not kill her. 007 manages to transfer Koskov to the United Kingdom, interrogated in a safe place made available by MI6, reveals that General Pushkin, who has become the new head of the KGB, has set up operation “Smiert Spionam” with the aim of hunting to spies and this has already resulted in the death of two secret agents.

La Stangata / Su Rete 4 the film by George Roy Hill, winner of seven Oscars

When Koskov is captured without explanation, Bond sets out to look for him and discovers that the cellist who tried to kill him in a concert is none other than the general’s mistress who he used to make his escape more believable. Kara and Bond begin their mission and go on the trail of General Pushkin, believing that he is the architect of the kidnapping. The two will be the protagonists of a succession of incredible feats and will have to deal with a fearsome arms dealer involved in an important and colossal drug and diamond operation.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED