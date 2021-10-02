007 NO TIME TO DIE James Bond film. Discover all the style curiosities here!

Highly anticipated. It just came out in theaters “007 No Time to Die“. The last assignment for 007 Daniel Craig. Nothing will ever be the same again. At least according to rumors. And not just because James Bond in the next chapter it will change “skin”. Daniel Craig was the James Bond more similar to the original idea born from the pen of Ian Fleming. Dark. Cynical. Very physical.

A life made of intrigues, betrayals, risks, loves

Bond. The most iconic licensed spy out there. Cultured and refined secret agent of British counter-intelligence. But also an absolute trend setter in terms of charm and elegance. Hers is a true stylistic imprint. Charismatic, daring, reckless. With an impeccable taste for cars, clothing and luxory style. Attractive. Deeply British. Since its first appearance on movie screens it has become a pop icon. And how not to be with the seductive gaze of Sean Connery – first and inimitable Bond – complete with a Walther PPK pistol?

Magnetic. Always surrounded by beautiful women. His “vices” have become a must. Fast cars. One above all. The Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation in Silver Birch paint. Unforgettable. But his list is very long. For fans of the sector: Toyota 2000 Gt Special Cabriolet, Ford Mustang 351 Cleveland V8; Lotus Esprit S1, Alfa Romeo GTV; Ferrari F355, up to the most recent Jaguar C-X75 and Aston Martin DB10. A wish list really for a few.