007 NO TIME TO DIE James Bond film. Discover all the style curiosities here!

Highly anticipated. It just came out in theaters “007 No Time to Die“. The last assignment for 007 Daniel Craig. Nothing will ever be the same again. At least according to rumors. And not just because James Bond in the next chapter it will change “skin”. Daniel Craig was the James Bond more similar to the original idea born from the pen of Ian Fleming. Dark. Cynical. Very physical.

A life made of intrigues, betrayals, risks, loves

Bond. The most iconic licensed spy out there. Cultured and refined secret agent of British counter-intelligence. But also an absolute trend setter in terms of charm and elegance. Hers is a true stylistic imprint. Charismatic, daring, reckless. With an impeccable taste for cars, clothing and luxory style. Attractive. Deeply British. Since its first appearance on movie screens it has become a pop icon. And how not to be with the seductive gaze of Sean Connery – first and inimitable Bond – complete with a Walther PPK pistol?

007 NO TIME TO DIE James Bond Film No time to die 007 Daniel Craig James Bond 007 cast James Bond no time to die usc James Bond actors 007 James Bond cinema

Sean Connery. His name is Bond, James Bond. The only one. The inimitable.

Magnetic. Always surrounded by beautiful women. His “vices” have become a must. Fast cars. One above all. The Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation in Silver Birch paint. Unforgettable. But his list is very long. For fans of the sector: Toyota 2000 Gt Special Cabriolet, Ford Mustang 351 Cleveland V8; Lotus Esprit S1, Alfa Romeo GTV; Ferrari F355, up to the most recent Jaguar C-X75 and Aston Martin DB10. A wish list really for a few.

The watches extra luxury. His wrist was alternated by Rolex (Submariner, Gruen Precision, Chronograph 6238, Oyster Perpetual), modified and innovative quartz Seiko such as the explosively-laden M354 Memory Bank Calendar, and the Omega Seamaster as the limited edition 300 Specter. Gambling. In his DNA. Elegant environments, cosmopolitan high society, entertainment and distractions. The green gaming table never fails.

The cocktail. Exclusively Vesper Martini, consisting of gin, vodka and Kina Lille agitated and not shaken. Women. An infinite book of Bond Girl. Charming, aristocratic and intellectual. Alter, enchantresses, with mysterious names such as Vesper, Solitaire, Domino, Lavander, Octopussy. And in the form of goddesses: Ursula Andress, Carol Bouquet, Jane Seymour, Halle Berry, Eva Green, Monica Bellucci; just to name a few.

The clothes. Flawless. All time. Even during chases

007 he is the style lover par excellence. Not only elegant formal dresses, Oxford shoes and tailored coats, fitted smocking and timeless bow ties, but also sportswear. Flawless snow co-ordinates. Very swanky polo shirts. Sophisticated blazers. Relaxed camp collar. Frivolous summer shirts. Derby shoes. Even dressing gowns, bathrobes and slim swimsuits for a steely physique. Names like Tom Ford, Brioni, Armani and Prada have alternated for him. Refinement, the watchword.

Pierce Brosnan. Always flawless. Even with a submachine gun.

