007 – No Time to Die, review: the end of an era

The one of James Bond is one of the longest and most profitable film sagas ever. Inspired by the novels of writer Ian Fleming, the adventures of 007 over the years have involved a large number of fans, through various decades and always different interpreters: from Sean Connery, passing through George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan, all actors “at the service of her majesty” in bringing to the big screen the daring events of the most famous British secret agent ever.

The 007 franchise is in fact one of the longest-running ever, considering that it is still in excellent health: 25 films (plus three other films considered “apocryphal”) capable of crossing the decades and keeping the charm and charisma almost completely intact by Bond. The series certainly received a jolt in 2006, when MGM paid $ 10 million for the rights to the novel Casino Royale and then decided to bring a new 007 to the cinema, after Brosnan was forced to abandon the character’s clothes in 2002, after the release of Death can Wait.

Thus began the era of Daniel Craig, that with Casino Royale (directed by Martin Campbell) took on the role of a Bond at the beginning of his career, a profoundly different character from the one-piece secret agent we had been used to in the past. Craig’s “double zero” was framed as a violent man and always ready to use his hands, even before his heartthrob charm. The love story with Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) was in fact a far cry from the classic Bondian love stories, a sad and tormented relationship that would then literally give life to the myth of Bond as we know him.

The success of Campbell’s film allowed Craig not to take off his tux too soon, given the release of numerous sequels more or less deserving of attention: Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Specter (2015) paved the way for what is considered the grand finale of Daniel Craig’s Bond epic, that No Time to Die which will bring history to its natural and long-awaited epilogue. After the initial intention not to return to take on the role of Bond, Craig then decided to lend his face to the character one last time, in a film that effectively marks the end of an era, not to mention that it is one of the most postponed films ever due to the global health emergency (the film should have been released in April 2020).

Licence to kill

After the events of Specter, Bond and Madeline Swann (Léa Seydoux) decide to leave the world of espionage, so much so that the secret agent decides to retire to Jamaica to enjoy his well-deserved “retirement”. However, 007 is forced to return to action again when he discovers that his old friend and former colleague Felix Later asks for his help to save the scientist Waldo Obruchev, who has been kidnapped by some unidentified terrorists. James is then forced in spite of himself to get in touch with again MI6, helped this time also by the new double zero Names (Lashana Lynch). Soon, Bond will discover that a mysterious new adversary, Lyutsifer Safin (played by Rami Malek), he plans to threaten the whole world. A former member of the SPECTER criminal organization, Safin is in fact in possession of truly dangerous genetic weapons, not to mention that the man with the scarred face seems to have some kind of relationship with Madeline.

Thus continuing the story undertaken with Casino Royale and continued with the following films, No Time to Die it therefore has the delicate task of closing the circle of Craig’s Bondian universe and does it in the simplest possible way. Without spoiling the surprise with spoilers or the like, the film directed by Cary Fukunaga it is dazzling in the right places, with action sequences placed wisely so as not to bore the viewer due to the – perhaps excessive – duration of the film. The introduction of the villain played by Malek triggers the dramatic developments of the plot, although the script of Phoebe Waller-Bridge for No Time to Die – although it does not have real holes in it that can annoy the viewer – it does not seem to lead to a real logical conclusion of the events, something that distorts much of the pathos promised for this “grand finale”.

The latest adventure of secret agent James Bond is in fact first and foremost an entertainment film in its purest and simplest form, but that in the central part and in the third act shows the side to criticism (especially for some twists not strictly functional to the context). Fukunaga in fact winks at the syncopated rhythm of the various Bourne and John Wick, especially when it comes to the various chase sequences, with a cast of supporting actors who all in all know their stuff: Ana De Armas (who had previously worked side by side with Craig in Dinner with crime – Knives Out) with his Paloma stages a novice agent, not the usual Bond Girl we’ve been used to for years. Also Lashanna Lynch in the role of the rival double-zero agent he is a decidedly atypical character, as muscular as he is uncertain in his execution. A bit of a shame for the villain played by the still very good Malek, a spooky villain who really could have put the perfect Bondian nemesis on the plate but who instead ends up in a lot of chatter and few facts.

To shine (fortunately) in an undisputed way is obviously Daniel Craig, able to give his 007 one last, epic effort able to make it rightfully enter the legend. Despite the scars of a life spent facing danger, love and betrayal, Bond still has the strength to embark on one last and dangerous high-risk mission, before his final farewell to the British spy tuxedo. No Time to Die it is therefore a James Bond film able after all to satisfy the historical fan, thanks also and above all to the ability – once again – to bring a touch of humanity to the character created by Fleming now many years ago. It’s just a pity that Fukunaga’s latest film did not turn out to be the epic conclusion that many hoped for, despite the exciting and at times touching ending, it will undoubtedly manage to remain etched in the viewer’s mind for quite some time. A toast to Craig, then, with ours Vodka Martini shaken, not stirred. And goodbye to the most famous secret agent in the world.