007 takes leave with Daniel Craig

No Time to Die it begins where it ended six years ago Specter: James Bond is in the car with Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), daughter of her historical enemy Mr. White who, despite this small detail, 007 preferred nothing less than our Monica Bellucci, aka Lucia, aka widow Sciarra. And if in Specter more scenes spectacular films had been shot in Rome, here we start from Matera where the two lovers are heading slowly because so much “we have all the time in the worldHe says to her. Mmmmm…. instead just arrived, explosions, chases and hand-to-hand fights among the wonderful stones of the city. Love is trust, but not for Bond, James Bond, so the idyll soon ends. But that’s not all No Time to Die that along its wonderful 163 minutes that fly, it overwhelms us from start to finish, that we wish it had never arrived. And in every sense.

As far as I’m concerned it is the most engaging, fascinating and romantic film of the part of the saga with Daniel Craig who with his fifth Bond definitively gives up his role as a fascinating, albeit mature, British secret agent. Retired. Or rather, he would have liked, but duty calls. Especially if there is a madman around, with his good reasons yes means, masterfully interpreted by Rami Male, who wants, let’s say, to make space in the world by destroying humanity selectively and that to achieve his macabre goal he p made an entire island that he transformed into a maxi laboratory of death. No Time to Die it is a line that is drawn, a calculation that is solved, a

ending odyssey. But with what class! Directed by Cary Fucunaga, celebrates the passing of time, friendship and also the desire to start a family that you would never expect: The James Bond of No Time to Die he is a mature man, always handsome and quick for charity, but with the aforementioned pension in his head and only one woman for the rest of his days. In this regard, forget the more sensual scenes typical of 007, I know, time passes for everyone. And from Matera in the film 5 years pass and we move to Cuba … I can’t tell you more because # NoTimeForSpoiler …

“This film comes five years after Specter – explains the regist a – since then the world has changed, so with the producers and Daniel we discussed how to make the continuation of the narrative current and adapt it to the universe of Bond, which is actually timeless. Also, we wanted to bring something new to history and honor all Bond films in terms of leitmotiv and expectations “. “That’s how I started with Casino – he adds Daniel Craig – that’s how I defined the way to play this wonderful character. I wanted Bond to look like a killer and act like a killer, because he is; that’s how it was written. But I wanted to give it a modern version… I’ve always been very happy with the way the 007 films I’ve been in have developed, they are centered around relationships and how they have influenced and changed his life. Whether it’s the villain or the people he works with, this film delves into that aspect. And the most important themes are love and trust“. In the cast also Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes. And Eva Green, but only in photos. No Time to Die arrives at the cinema Thursday 30 September, after the previews of Rome and Matera.