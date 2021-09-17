$ 1.2 billion in Ether withdrawn from centralized exchanges

According to data shared by crypto analytics provider IntoTheBlock, $ 1.2 billion worth of Ether (ETH) was withdrawn from centralized exchanges on Thursday, marking a new record in short-term outflows and leading to speculation about upcoming price gains for Ether. .

IntoTheBlock highlighted that the price of Ether has grown by 60% in the 30 days following the withdrawal of 1 billion dollars from the centralized trading platforms in April.

However, the situation is different from April. The update London last month introduced a burn mechanism in the Ethereum fee market, creating greater deflationary pressure on Ether supply dynamics.

At the time of writing, 311,535 Ether, worth about $ 1.1 billion, was burned in the 42 days since the activation of the Ethereum Improvement Proposal 1559, according to Ultrasound Money. Therefore, Ether burns from its supply at a rate of approximately 5.05 ETH ($ 18,061) per minute, or $ 26 million per day since the upgrade.

The booming market for non-fungible tokens on OpenSea is Ethereum’s leading decentralized application by burn rate, accounting for over 14% of all ETH removed from supply, followed by Uniswap v2 with 5.5%, Tether with 4.9% and Axie Infinity with 3%. Ether transfers burned 8.7%.

Bitcoin (BTC) has also seen steady outflows from centralized trading platforms, from the 17% peak in supply in May.

According to on-chain analyst firm Glassnode, BTC reserves on centralized exchanges have fallen to their lowest level since February 2018.

The #Bitcoin reserves on centralized exchanges are back to 13.1% of the $ BTC circulating supply, bringing us back to the values ​​of February 2018. The peak of massive reserves (by 17%) held on exchanges coincides with the sell-off of March 2020. Since that day, the trend has changed.