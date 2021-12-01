1.5 million copies in the first week – Nerd4.life

Farming Simulator 22 has totaled sales record for the series developed by Giants Software, with over 1.5 million copies placed during the first week: no other episode previously had done so well.

Able, among other things, to surpass Battlefield 2042 in terms of the number of active players on Steam, Farming Simulator 22 started off as best it could: an excellent result for what in fact stands as the first project in which the development team does. also as a publisher.

“I am very proud of our team,” said Christian Ammann, CEO of Giants Software. “Setting up an international structure to self-produce a hugely successful series like Farming Simulator is no easy feat, but the close collaboration with our partners has ensured a fantastic launch.”

“The initial success of this first week and the great feedback we’ve received from players show that the Farming Simulator series is heading in the right direction,” added Boris Stefan, Giants Software’s Head of Publishing since April 2020. “Our plan to guide and manage all aspects of editorial communication to achieve the strategic objectives of the company has been achieved. “

