Tech

1.5 million copies in the first week – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read

Farming Simulator 22 has totaled sales record for the series developed by Giants Software, with over 1.5 million copies placed during the first week: no other episode previously had done so well.

Able, among other things, to surpass Battlefield 2042 in terms of the number of active players on Steam, Farming Simulator 22 started off as best it could: an excellent result for what in fact stands as the first project in which the development team does. also as a publisher.

“I am very proud of our team,” said Christian Ammann, CEO of Giants Software. “Setting up an international structure to self-produce a hugely successful series like Farming Simulator is no easy feat, but the close collaboration with our partners has ensured a fantastic launch.”

“The initial success of this first week and the great feedback we’ve received from players show that the Farming Simulator series is heading in the right direction,” added Boris Stefan, Giants Software’s Head of Publishing since April 2020. “Our plan to guide and manage all aspects of editorial communication to achieve the strategic objectives of the company has been achieved. “

To find out more about the latest edition of the popular simulation series, check out our review of Farming Simulator 22.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Here is a spectacular panorama of Mars taken by the Curiosity rover

1 week ago

When Playstation Plus games are released November 2021: date and time

4 weeks ago

Russia destroys a satellite with a missile. Alarm for the international space station

2 weeks ago

Amazon, new offers and discounts up to 55% for Black Friday Week! Laptops, iPhones, Fire Tv Sticks, Echo, POCO and many more timed (continuous updates)

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button