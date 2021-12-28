1 billion release clause
BARCELONA (Spain) – Now it’s official: Ferran Torres is a new player of the Barcelona. An important reinforcement for Xavi who is preparing to train the Spanish jewel passed by Manchester City at the club azulgrana. This is the announcement of the Catalans: “Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres. The player has signed a contract for the next five seasons, until 30 June 2027, and his release clause has been set at 1 billion euros “. Armored therefore Ferran which will be presented to the fans on January 3, after the first training session, with the press conference at the Camp Nou.
Ferran Torres to Barcelona: the announcement of the City
To confirm the operation also the Manchester City with an official note: “Ferran Torres has left Manchester City to move to Barcelona permanently”. This is the greeting of the Citizens DS Txiki Begiristain: “Ferran should be proud of what he has achieved here at Manchester City.” Last season was his first time in a new country, but he adapted well. He always gave 100%, worked hard for the team and he scored goals that helped us win trophies. “