1 billion release clause

BARCELONA (Spain) – Now it’s official: Ferran Torres is a new player of the Barcelona. An important reinforcement for Xavi who is preparing to train the Spanish jewel passed by Manchester City at the club azulgrana. This is the announcement of the Catalans: “Barcelona have reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Ferran Torres. The player has signed a contract for the next five seasons, until 30 June 2027, and his release clause has been set at 1 billion euros “. Armored therefore Ferran which will be presented to the fans on January 3, after the first training session, with the press conference at the Camp Nou.