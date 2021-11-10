1 euro coin, they offered 100 thousand euros for it: that’s why

An absolutely unique currency that comes close to unthinkable figures for such an article. The details.

Stay behind the history of a coin or a banknote for those who start a very demanding collection, it is something absolutely complex and very particular. It’s not easy to stay up to date, it’s not simple to have the possibility to investigate in all respects those dynamics that contribute in a decisive way to determining the idea that circulates around the currency in question and consequently its evaluation.

Evaluation of that obviously comprehends a whole series of logics that go to determine in some way what can be defined the physiognomy of the coin itself. Date of minting, particular characteristics, if any errors. A series of factors that can go to determine some dynamics that lead us to conclusions absolutely unexpected. We are sure that certain conclusions, in fact, will absolutely leave you speechless. Almost ratings impossible to meet.

One star, and the value of this coin reaches unthinkable peaks for such an article

There currency we are talking about has absolutely unique traits. We are referring to a specimen coined in 2003 which contains an error that everyone would be able to notice. One star missing on the sides of the coin itself between those that are decorations that characterize the same article. Let’s talk about something absolutely unique, and a number of specimens difficult to quantify, probably, we refer to very few units. Unclear and not at all detailed news, in short, for this rare specimen.

The online sales platform Ebay, sells the coin in question, dated 2003 at a truly incredible and perhaps unthinkable price. 99 thousand euros, an evaluation absolutely beyond any presumed logic. AND’ clear that in some cases it is first of all necessary to get information before trying in some way to try to purchase similar specimens through the web. The risk is always around the corner and a fake could in some cases be passed off as an authentic specimen. Being cautious in certain contexts is always the best move.