1 Euro coin without stars: there are those who are selling it for 18 thousand euros

A 2002 1 euro coin, dubbed ‘Absolute Rarity’ is being sold at EUR 18,450. The announcement, which seems crazy, is motivated by a minting defect of the coin, which appears to be devoid of some of the typical stars on the back. But is this coin really worth that much?

More than 18 thousand euros for a 1 euro coin seems crazy, but in fact this is not very common, indeed probably very rare, because it does not have some of the stars that usually surround the back.

In general, the minting defects, as that of this announcement would appear, make the coins rare and therefore the target of many collectors. However, requests are not always fully justified and lawful.

As we have seen several times, the advertisements for the sale of coins on the net “get wasted”, but we must be careful, because not infrequently the requests for money are not at all congruous. Some cases, bordering on fraud, have been “cleared through customs”, and it is enough to read specialized sites to realize the absurdities, sometimes really out of bad faith, other times due to the ignorance of the seller, obviously not an expert in numismatics.

Sometimes clarifications are not yet available, perhaps because ads travel faster than reflections (and this really in general).

This is the case of the 1 euro coin Italy 2002 without some stars on the back and defined for this ‘Absolute Rarity’, for which well 18,450 EUR are required. However, the coin has not been registered among those with a minting defect on the ‘Monete d’Italia’ portal, even if the authors specify:

In this regard, I immediately say that images and comments from those who want to actively participate in making this section grow will be well accepted

The doubt therefore remains whether the minting defect is real but not yet registered (and in any case whether such an assessment is reasonable) or whether it is a fake.

As always, the advice is turn to real experts before paying these figures.

Sources: ebay / Coins of Italy

