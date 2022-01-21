Advancing age brings not only wisdom, but also a lot of pain. The body is no longer what it once was and there are mornings that we feel like real wrecks. Ready to apply for the state bonus for scrapping. At least that’s how our children often advise us, making fun of us. In winter, then, with the lack of heat and greater humidity, we suffer the pains of hell. Maybe even if we are active and do sports. In particular, those who live in the North and have to deal with the fog. That relentless enemy of our bones, always ready to strike. And, precisely the fog, is one of the potential aggravating factors of one of the pains that bother us most. 1 in 2 adults suffer from it but this common and seasonal pain could hide much more serious health problems.

The famous blocked neck

There are mornings when we get up and our necks feel as stiff as stone. Fault of neck pain, a pain that mainly affects adults and the elderly. From the neck to the shoulders, up to the first part of the back. In some cases it radiates up to the arms, making us rigid like poor Pinocchio. As experts recall, this inflammation usually arises because we subject the body to high and frequent stress. Vertebrae, bone and muscle structure under pressure, perhaps also due to the strenuous work we do. But beware that, in younger people, it could also manifest itself with the famous occasional “whiplash”. An abrupt and sudden movement that in most cases arises as a result of a strong trauma. How could it be a road accident or a fall on a motorbike or bicycle.

Be careful, however, that neck pain could also arise from an incorrect working posture over the years. Even those who work hunched over the computer and desk for hours could suffer from this disease. Also pay attention to the emotional stress that could transfer negativity to the neck and shoulders on a somatic level. It happens often and even experts remember it. But if the pain increases over time and does not go away with the therapies and medications prescribed by doctors, then it would be wise to see a specialist. Once again, the saying goes: “prevention is better than cure”.

