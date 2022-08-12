1 in 4 cats do not have their welfare needs met

This Monday, August 8, the International Cat Day, an animal that is very important in homes in Europe and Spain. And it is that, according to the data of the last report of the European Federation of Food for Companion Animals (FEDIAF), 46% of European households have pets, of which one 26% are cats and 25% dogs.

In Spainhowever, the European trend is not followed, and the preferred pet by Spaniards is dogs, 9,313,000, compared to 5,859,000 cats. These figures demonstrate the weight that cats have as pets in today’s society.

Therefore, from the British Veterinary Association (BVA) have wanted to take advantage of this August 8 to encourage all cat owners to make sure if they meet the welfare needs of their pets, and have pointed out the main welfare problems that affect cats.

In this sense, according to a recent BVA survey, one in four cats (24%) attended in consultations you do not have all your wellness needs covered. The most important health and welfare problems affecting cats, according to the BVA, are obesitybehavior problems/stress for living in a multi-cat household; problems dental; health problems related to extreme traits; and that owners do not have access to preventative veterinary care.

The figures, from the spring 2022 survey of the Voice of the Veterinary Professionhave prompted the BVA to ask all cat owners to celebrate International Cat Day this year by checking that they are definitely meeting all needs of their cats.

The president of the BVA, Justine Shotton, has pointed out that “cats are among the most preferred pets and we know that the vast majority of owners want to provide the best possible home for their beloved felines. Cats have a reputation for being easy to care for and unfortunately we know that can sometimes lead to important welfare needs being overlooked.”

“On the occasion of International Cat Day 2022, we ask all owners to consider whether they are overlooking something which is key to the health and well-being of their cats”, said Shotton, who has invited cat owners to seek the advice of veterinarians to ensure that all the needs of cats are met.

Using survey data on cat ownership and welfare problems, vets were asked to identify the top three health and welfare problems affecting cats in the UK.

The obesity is the biggest problem faced by cats in the UK. 43% of veterinarians highlighted excess weight as the most pressing problem they see in the cats that come to their consultations.

two fifths (41%) cited behavior problems and stress associated with living in a multi-cat householdcompared to just 7% who cited similar stress as a result of living with other companion animals, mainly dogs.

34% mentioned dental problems, while 26% cited problems related to extreme conformation, such as brachycephaly, and 19% referred to the lack of preventative veterinary care.

THE ANIMAL HEALTH SECTOR IS INVOLVED IN THE CARE OF CATS

Aware of the importance of cats for pet owners, the animal health sector is promoting initiatives that seek to improve the well-being of felines.

And it is that the increase in the number of cats throughout Europe together with the difficulty that their treatment can sometimes entail, make companies innovate with products that facilitate this task for veterinarians, such as the new long-lasting feline antiparasitic Felpreva from Vetoquinol .

On the technological level, B.Braun VetCarea leading surgery and hospitalization company in the veterinary sector, has launched the webapp ‘B. Braun helps you‘, which allows veterinarians to manage the pain of cats and dogs during hospitalization and follow-up when they are already at home with the help of the owners.

On the other hand, companies in the sector are also committed to offering training to veterinarians, with the aim of further improving their knowledge of aspects of the health of these animals.

In this sense, veterinarians will be able to go to the III Centaur Congressdedicated to feline medicine to be held in Bilbao, the next September 22 and will address issues such as lymphoma in cats and urinary tract infections, in the hands of experts such as Mary Louise Palmero, Salvador Cervantes Y Diego Esteban Saltiveri.

For its part, Fatrohas announced its II Online Congress on Feline Medicinefocused on respiratory disease in cats, which will take place between October 24 and 28 of 2022. During this congress, clinical signs, cardiopulmonary parasites, as well as the most frequent respiratory pathologies, among others, will be discussed.

Also Boehringer Ingelheim has opted for the training of veterinarians in feline medicine. In fact, he recently uploaded to his platform Help4Vets the online training entitled ‘A giant leap in feline preventive medicine‘, where emerging infectious-parasitic diseases in cats, the management of communicable diseases in multi-cat households and environmental stress and organic diseases in cats are treated.

In this regard there are specialized brands in animal feed such as Acana focused on offering recipes suitable for cats. Thus, the new cans of wet food for cats recently arrived on the market, Acana Premium Pate. The launch of this new wet food is in line with the company’s goal of provide cats with the nutrition they need.