1 ingredient in your kitchen will effectively remove acne from your face

natural mask They have become more relevant in recent years and there is nothing surprising in this. Currently there are many products on the market that promise to eliminate this problem, unfortunately they are usually not cheap and can hit our pocket. that’s why they seek Home remedies is more effective and as proof of Strawberry based acne alternative.

Why is strawberry good for acne?

Strawberries They have been highlighted as one of the best fruits for health, but now they may change the way you think, it is a perfect choice. fight acne, This is due to its high content of water and vitamin C, which would be ideal for treating acne-prone skin.

be extremely rich in antioxidants, Strawberries would be an ideal home remedy to deal with acne because cleans up impurities And will allow the skin to flush out unnecessary toxins from within. For him Vitamin E ContentWill help hydrate and prevent premature ageing.

Strawberries are rich in vitamins C and E and antioxidants that are great for the skin. Photo: Exclusive

home remedies to fight acne

Material

5 crushed strawberries

1 tbsp honey

Process

Mix the ingredients in a container until a homogeneous mixture is obtained.

To put it on you have to do it on yourself clean face first, You will leave it on for a period of 5 minutes or until you see that the skin is completely absorbed.

Remove with lukewarm water and that’s it, you will see immediately that it has started eliminating the problem and after the third use you will notice a huge difference.