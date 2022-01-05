1 kilometer long asteroid will “touch” the Earth in a few days

When it comes to mysterious objects orbiting stars and planets, the thought is often immediately negative. Then it is enough to name the asteroids and someone already thinks the worst, but it will not be the case with large rocky asteroid that will “touch” the Earth on January 18. Although it is “potentially dangerous”, it will be a safe passage.

The asteroid in question has the “Code name” (7482) 1994 PC1 and was discovered in 1994 by the astronomer Robert McNaught at the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia. Its path saw a particularly close approach still 89 years ago at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers from Earth, while on January 18, 2022 it will be 1.93 million kilometers away from us with a margin of error of 113 kilometers. In other words, we don’t have to worry about it.

Just to get to know our “friend” better, it is a 1 kilometer long asteroid that will be visible in the night sky with a backyard telescope in the form of a moving glow around 10:51 PM CET. Unfortunately it will not, therefore, be visible to the naked eye or with binoculars. Asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 will return close to us, once again at about 1.1 million kilometers, on January 18, 2105; that in 13 days will then be a unique opportunity for us to witness its close passage.

In 2076, however, we will be able to observe the transneptunian object Sedna, another mysterious asteroid with a rather strange orbit.