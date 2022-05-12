1 million deaths from COVID: this is the number of people who have died in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1 million Americans have died as a result of COVID-19. President Joe Biden marked the occasion by ordering flags across the country to be lowered to mid-staff in remembrance of the death toll from the pandemic.

According to provisional case reports of deaths in the county due to COVID, 17,976 Tampa Bay residents have died from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

In part of Biden’s comments Thursday about the number of COVID deaths across the country, the president said each one was “an irreplaceable loss” and that he and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were praying for the families and communities left behind. The president urged vigilance as COVID-19 continued to infect Americans.

“We must remain vigilant in this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible as we have more tests, vaccines and treatments than ever before,” Biden said in a statement. “It is critical that Congress sustain these resources in the coming months.”

In total, 998,716 Americans died with COVID-19 listed as the underlying cause in 90% of reported deaths, according to the CDC, as of May 7. In the other 10%, “COVID-19 was listed as a contributing cause of death.” The CDC reported that there have been 150,564 deaths in the United States since the beginning of 2022, as of May 7.

NBC News reported, based on data analysis, that 1,002,848 had died from COVID-19 in the US. They said that number was as of Wednesday, May 11.

The health agency said its data is incomplete “due to delays in reporting death certificates.” He said the data lags behind the full count by a few weeks as they get more information. The CDC said “these totals are likely to equal or exceed counts reported by other sources during the same week.”

In the state of Florida, a reopened economy and an end to restrictions have contributed to a buoyant economy, according to state officials. Governor Ron DeSantis and State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo have said in previous comments that state policy will “oppose the CDC” and instead focus on “rejecting unscientific corporate masking policies.” and reduce the isolation of Floridians.

“The state of Florida has natural and vaccine-induced widespread immunity,” Ladapo said when the new health policies for Florida were announced in February. “Evidence suggests that most secondary transmissions occur early on. Our state will continue to make decisions for Floridians based on sound science, not fear, whether they are working or in school.”

Still, reports from the Florida Department of Health and the CDC show case counts and death tolls have slowed but are still growing.

This is the number of people who have died of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area from the start of the pandemic through May 8, according to the CDC.

Location number of deaths Florida 74,060 citrus county 976 Hardee County 124 Hernando County 1,095 highland county 686 Hillsborough County 3,793 manatee county 1,434 Pasco County 1,900 Pinellas County 3,356 Polk County 2,991 Sarasota County 1,620 (Source: CDC)

While the data showing county-level deaths stops at May 8, the statewide death totals provided by the CDC show the statewide total was 74,133 as of May 10, the date that State-level data is up to date. The FDO H data also shows a statewide total of 74,060 as of its biweekly report, released May 6.

FDOH does not provide county-level death data in its biweekly report, although it does provide demographic information based on age, race, and gender.