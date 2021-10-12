$ 1 million earned in 24 hours!

A few days ago we reported the news of Bella Thorne’s arrival on the social network OnlyFans, a platform whose goal is the publication of adult content free from the censorship standards of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the like.

Well now we have an incredible update: the actress, director, model and influencer Bella Thorne has set a new record on OnlyFans officially earned over $ 1 million from his platform membership revenue in just 24 hours of his account debut.

Reporting this was the company itself, which also reported that after the first 24 hours, Thorne’s earnings jumped to around $ 2 million. The model uses OnlyFans to share personal content such as never-before-seen photos and videos, available only to paying subscribers. According to her reps, Thorne also responds to all direct messages from her followers on OnlyFans.

For the uninitiated, OnlyFans promises content creators the freedom to post whatever they want, and over the months the hot social media service has earned a reputation as a “porn paywall,” as some New York Times called it. time ago.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, however, Bella Thorne has warned fans: There are no nude photos on her OnlyFans profile.

Recall that in September the actress will return to Netflix with The Babysitter 2.