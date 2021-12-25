World

1 million expired doses, we destroy them – Time

In Nigeria, 1 million doses of the vaccine were destroyed. The authorities threw about one million expired doses of AstraZeneca against Covid-19 in Abuja, precisely 1,066,214. The move came a week after the African country announced that it will no longer accept short-term donated doses of vaccines. Faisal Shuaib, head of the Nigerian Agency for Health Development, said that the country was put in a difficult situation by the developed countries that had “procured these vaccines, had accumulated them in their warehouses and then, when they were on the point of expiration, they offered them in donations ”.

The vaccination rate in Nigeria in the last week has almost doubled, while confirmed infections are on the rise, with a 500% increase in the last two weeks. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous state, had set itself the ambitious goal of fully vaccinating 55 million of its 206 million citizens by February 2022, but only 2% received the two doses. The destroyed vaccines would be delivered in October, with an expiration date in November. In front of representatives of the health authorities and journalists, the vials were destroyed by a bulldozer, while previously they were kept inside boxes. AstraZeneca vials can normally be stored safely for at least six months, after the date of manufacture, in designated environments.

