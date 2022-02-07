1 million jobs at risk

Welcome to the “superbonus 110%” roller coaster, a fiscal measure created with the aim of creating jobs at a time of difficulty for the country which paradoxically risks putting the entire construction sector in crisis. And yes, because those who deal with construction have the very bad habit of making long-term planning and planning investments for at least 12/24 months … but forgetting that in Italy it is always risky to plan for the future!

Superbonus 110%: measures to relaunch construction

I was the first to criticize this deduction. We could have done better but so much has been done and only those who don’t do never make mistakes. A measure born with a completely wrong regulatory provision that generated a block of construction sites for over 4 months pending completion of the regulatory framework. Then came corrections on corrections necessary to improve the tax instrument and make it applicable to a complex reality such as that of the Italian real estate business. In the meantime, thousands of clarifications from the control bodies (Agenzia delle Entrate and Enea).

It took 14 months to arrive at the Simplification Decree-bis which actually unlocked the 110% superbonus system making it easier to apply. Then what was actually foreseeable happened: organized crime found a way to defraud the state by developing real scams that generated, according to estimates, 4 billion of fictitious credits identified and blocked.

But, as mentioned, it was all predictable and it seems curious that all the control systems provided have failed to stop these frauds. Or rather, if these frauds have been identified, it means that the system developed works and there should be no particular problems to carry out a fiscal measure that up to now has generated 20 billion euros of investments, considering only the interventions of energy requalification.

The assignment of credit

All thanks to the Superbonus 110%? Not at all! Because the real engine that made the whole system move is represented by the alternative options to direct deduction. Having foreseen an infinite credit transfer system has generated a market ready to buy and resell deductions. The tax credit has turned into a cryptocurrency that has pushed the construction system further.

But, as mentioned, the identified frauds have led the government towards two choices that no one would have ever imagined:

the first was to provide for new control systems through the anti-fraud measures previously included in Legislative Decree no. 157/2021 and then in Law no. 234/2021;

the second, the most incomprehensible, is to limit the credit transfer system to one.

And the latter had the worst repercussions for the system. Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Poste Italiane have closed the taps by no longer purchasing tax credits and other Banks are directed towards the same choice. The consequence is clear: many works already started with the idea of ​​credit transfer will have to be financed by the taxpayer or by the company with the serious risk that the 4 annual installments foreseen for the distribution of the credit exceed the available fiscal capacity.

National Building Class Action – All in the streets against the Government!

Precisely for this reason, a National Building Class Action was organized by the deputy Alessio Villarosa to be held tomorrow in Rome in Piazza della Repubblica.

“The art. 28 of the ridiculous Sostegni-ter decree will make thousands of businesses fail and make many banks happy – says the creator of the Class action Villarosa – This is because it will effectively block all the sales of building credits, creating a monopoly entirely in the hands of the banks that will be able to decide whether to buy the credits, which and how many to buy and above all at what figures“.

“Meanwhile – concludes Villarosa – thousands of companies will have to give up jobs, thousands of workers will be fired and thousands of citizens will not be able to take advantage of a fundamental measure for the country that has allowed them to restart so much praised by the newspapers that at the same time criticize the Superbonus 110%. On February 8, we will speak up to save the sector and hundreds of thousands of workers. I too will be in Piazza della Repubblica for the National Building Class Action and I invite you to participate in this event against the absurd measures taken by the government to penalize this sector “.