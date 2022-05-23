1 of Angelina Jolie’s early films was a $ 20 million mistake

Some actors seem to have an easy time making a name for themselves in the industry. A good example is Edward Norton, whose entry into Hollywood saw him win an Oscar. However, for the most part, it’s a slippery slope that takes some time to stick to. For example, you may never have imagined that an A-lister like Angelina Jolie didn’t start her career as a big movie star. However, one of Jolie’s first films was a flop.

The actor enjoyed huge success in Hollywood

Angelina Jolie was born Angelina Jolie Voight in 1975 to actors Jon Voight and Marceline Bertrand. Growing up, Jolie watched movies about her mother, which she credited her as her inspiration for her to start acting. His first acting role, albeit a small one, came in his father’s film Trying to get out. She was only 7 years old. Jolie also tried modeling at the behest of her mother, but was unsuccessful.

She fully committed to acting at 16. But she initially found landing auditions difficult. Her professional film career began in 1993 with Cyborg 2. She followed him with a supporting role in Without evidence before coming to command in the ’95 Hacker.

Throughout the 1990s, Jolie continued to appear in minor roles in films such as Pretend to be God, Fox, Love is all there isAnd Luna Mojave. However, her role in the 1998 drama Already, on the first supermodel, Gia Carangi, helped Jolie to break through. She played the titular model and her interpretation of her earned her the praise of critics and audiences.

She was nominated for an Emmy Award and for that she won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award. The role opened doors for the young actor, which resulted in parts of her in Lass Interrupted And The Bone Collector. About her Lara Croft’s interpretation of her in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001, she earned Jolie even more accolades and made her a star to watch.

According to IMDb, Jolie has 63 acting credits and is best known for her work in Maleficent, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, saltAnd The tourist.

Her extensive career has also helped her amass a sizable fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Angelina Jolie’s net worth is estimated at $ 120 million from her acting career and her sponsorships.

One of Angelina Jolie’s first films was a flop

Angelina Jolie is found next to Jonny Lee Miller in a scene from 1995’s ‘Hackers’ | United Artists / Getty Images

In 1995, Angelina Jolie was trying to make a name for herself as an actress. She then she took the lead role in the film Hacker. The film follows a group of teenage hackers involved in a corporate extortion conspiracy in an attempt to clear their names.

The film stars Jolie as Kate, Jonny Lee Miller as Dade, Fisher Stevens as Eugen, Lorraine Blanco as Margo and Matthew Lillard as Emmanuel. But Hacker bombed, with critics panning him for his unconvincing portrayal of hackers.

Hacker has a 31% approval rating based on 45 critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, while Metacritic gives it a 46 out of 100 based on 14 reviews.

Film critic Dustin Putman called it “an onslaught of lame conspiracies, stupid writing and cornball histrionics.”

Entertainment Weekly’s Owen Gleiberman wrote: “The most irritating thing Hackerhowever, it is the naïve way in which the film appropriates the mystique of the computer boy as an elite-rebel currently peddled by magazines like Wired.

And Michael Wilmington of the Chicago Tribune said, “This is a film that sums up the worst of the computer age: blasting you with technological clichés and trapping you in a constant visual crash and burn.”

Additionally, the film was a box office flop, earning just $ 7.5 million on a $ 20 million budget.

However, over the years, Hacker gained a cult following after its video release.

What is Angelina Jolie doing now?

Angelina Jolie has appeared in a few films in recent years. In 2020, she starred in Come away alongside David Oyelowo, followed by an appearance in Those who wish me death. The latter received moderate reviews, but her performance was nevertheless praised.

The star recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thena, a warrior with PTSD, in 2021 action / fantasy. Eternal. Additionally, Jolie will appear and produce an adaptation of James Scott’s novel The Maintained.

