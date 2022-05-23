Entertainment

1 of Angelina Jolie’s early films was a $ 20 million mistake

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 20 3 minutes read

Some actors seem to have an easy time making a name for themselves in the industry. A good example is Edward Norton, whose entry into Hollywood saw him win an Oscar. However, for the most part, it’s a slippery slope that takes some time to stick to. For example, you may never have imagined that an A-lister like Angelina Jolie didn’t start her career as a big movie star. However, one of Jolie’s first films was a flop.

The actor enjoyed huge success in Hollywood

”Src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/gq4US5lXzKA?feature=oembed ”frameborder =” 0 ″ allow = ”accelerometer; automatic playback; notes-writing; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture ”allowfullscreen>

Angelina Jolie was born Angelina Jolie Voight in 1975 to actors Jon Voight and Marceline Bertrand. Growing up, Jolie watched movies about her mother, which she credited her as her inspiration for her to start acting. His first acting role, albeit a small one, came in his father’s film Trying to get out. She was only 7 years old. Jolie also tried modeling at the behest of her mother, but was unsuccessful.

Source link

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 20 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Evelyn Beltrán: each of the operations that Toni Costa’s girlfriend has undergone | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

8 mins ago

Goodbye to the reign of ‘The Batman’: Discover the film that has dethroned Robert Pattinson’s as the highest grossing of the year – CINEMABLEND

9 mins ago

Kourtney and Travis Baker wedding, the Kardashian clan reunited in Portofino

10 mins ago

Kourtney and Travis Baker wedding, the Kardashian clan reunited in Portofino

10 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button