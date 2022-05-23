1 Of Angelina Jolie’s First Movies Was A $20 Million Mistake

Some actors seem to have an easy time making a name for themselves in the industry. A good example is Edward Norton, whose break into Hollywood saw him earn an Academy Award nomination. However, for most, he is a slippery slope that takes some time to maintain. For example, you may never have guessed that a star like Angelina Jolie didn’t start her career as a big movie star. However, one of Jolie’s first films was a flop.

The actor has enjoyed immense success in Hollywood.

Angelina Jolie was born Angelina Jolie Voight in 1975 to actors Jon Voight and Marceline Bertrand. Growing up, Jolie watched her mother’s movies, which she considered to be her inspiration for acting. Her first acting role, albeit a small one, was in her father’s movie. looking to get out. She was only 7 years old. Jolie also tried modeling at the urging of her mother, but was unsuccessful.

He fully committed to acting at the age of 16. But at first, she found it difficult to land auditions. His professional film career began in 1993 with cyborg 2. She followed up with a supporting role in no evidence before taking the lead in 1995 hackers.

Throughout the ’90s, Jolie continued to appear in minor roles in movies like play god, fire fox, Love is everythingY mojave moon. However, his role in the 1998 drama gia, about the first supermodel, Gia Carangi, helped Jolie lead the way. She played the titular model and her performance earned her praise from critics and audiences.

It was nominated for an Emmy Award and won a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for it. The role opened doors for the young actor, which led him to participate in Girl disrupted Y The bone Collector. Her performance as Lara Croft in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001 earned Jolie even more recognition and made her a star to watch.

According to IMDb, Jolie has 63 acting credits and is best known for her work on Pernicious, Mr and Mrs Smith, SaltY The Turist.

Her expansive career has also helped her amass a considerable fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Angelina Jolie’s net worth is estimated at $120 million from her acting career and endorsements.

1 of Angelina Jolie’s first films were flops

Angelina Jolie with Jonny Lee Miller in a scene from ‘Hackers’ from 1995 | United Artists/Getty Images

In 1995, Angelina Jolie was struggling to make a name for herself as an actress. So she took the main role in the feature film. hackers. The film follows a group of teenage hackers involved in a corporate extortion conspiracy in an attempt to clear their names.

The film stars Jolie as Kate, Jonny Lee Miller as Dade, Fisher Stevens as Eugen, Lorraine Blanco as Margo, and Matthew Lillard as Emmanuel. But hackers bombed, and critics criticized it for its unconvincing portrayal of hackers.

hackers it has an approval rating of 31% based on 45 critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, while Metacritic gives it a 46 out of 100 based on 14 reviews.

Film critic Dustin Putman called it “an avalanche of goofy plots, goofy writing, and histrionics.”

Owen Gleiberman of Entertainment Weekly wrote, “What’s the most irritating thing about hackershowever, it’s the film’s candid way that it buys into the elite rebel-like-computer-kid mystique currently being sold by magazines like Wired.”

And Michael Wilmington of the Chicago Tribune said, “This is a movie that sums up the worst of the computer age: bombarding you with tech clichés and trapping you in constant crashes and visual burns.”

Additionally, the film was a box office flop, earning only $7.5 million on a $20 million budget.

However, over the years, hackers has gained a cult following after the release of his video.

What is Angelina Jolie doing now?

Angelina Jolie has appeared in a few movies in recent years. In 2020 she starred Break off alongside David Oyelowo, following up with an appearance on The ones who wish me dead. The latter received moderate reviews, but his performance was praised.

The star recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thena, a warrior with PTSD, in the 2021 action/fantasy flick. eternal. Additionally, Jolie will appear in and produce an adaptation of the James Scott novel. the saved.

