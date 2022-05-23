Entertainment

1 Of Angelina Jolie’s First Movies Was A $20 Million Mistake

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 10 3 minutes read

Some actors seem to have an easy time making a name for themselves in the industry. A good example is Edward Norton, whose break into Hollywood saw him earn an Academy Award nomination. However, for most, he is a slippery slope that takes some time to maintain. For example, you may never have guessed that a star like Angelina Jolie didn’t start her career as a big movie star. However, one of Jolie’s first films was a flop.

The actor has enjoyed immense success in Hollywood.

» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/gq4US5lXzKA?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Angelina Jolie was born Angelina Jolie Voight in 1975 to actors Jon Voight and Marceline Bertrand. Growing up, Jolie watched her mother’s movies, which she considered to be her inspiration for acting. Her first acting role, albeit a small one, was in her father’s movie. looking to get out. She was only 7 years old. Jolie also tried modeling at the urging of her mother, but was unsuccessful.

Source link

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 10 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Three Netflix movies to enjoy Scarlett Johansson

3 mins ago

Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson show off biceps in ‘Thor’

25 mins ago

“Know one thing”: Kim Kardashian sends a letter to the teenager that she was

25 mins ago

The Reporter ‘Upstaged’ Celebrities At The Met Gala With Her Glamorous Gold Dress

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button