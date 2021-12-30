10.8 inch Super HD Retina 2K Display, Shocking MiniBook X!

Chuwi announced the new version of its well-known laptop: MiniBook X, an enhanced and updated version, on which the company has been working for 2 years. The greatest advantage of this model is the union between aesthetics and performance. equipped with a high definition display 10.8-inch IPS 2K Retina and compared to its predecessor MiniBook with FHD 1080p screen superior in many other respects.

MiniBook X screen specifications

10.8 inch display

Resolution 2560 * 1600 (WQXGA)

16.7 million colors

100% sRGB

280 PPI

380 nits of brightness

10-point touch technology

90% screen-to-body ratio

16:10 aspect ratio

2K Retina Super HD, an immersive visual experience

With a 8-bit color depth and 16.7 million colors, the smooth and natural screen color transition, without straining your eyes even if you use your laptop for a long time, and this is certainly very important for office workers and students.

Furthermore, MiniBook X boasts a covered by 100% of the sRGB color space, which not only makes image processing more convenient, but also makes the audiovisual entertainment experience real and brilliant. In addition, we find narrow bezels and an ultra-high 90% screen-to-body ratio.

Small but mighty! Lightweight and portable with high performance

Thanks to improved manufacturing process, screen technology and narrow bezel design, MiniBook X is nearly the same size as the8.3-inch iPad mini4 and can be easily stored in a backpack. suitable for users who need a mobile office at any time. MiniBook X comes with the processor Intel 11th Celeron N5100 of the latest generation and the graphics card Intel UHD next generation, which allows you to easily decode 4K videos and play online; editing documents or basic video production will be a breeze.

Giveaway activity not to be missed!

According to official news from Chuwi, MiniBook X will be officially released on January 12, 2022. Before that date, you can get real-time notifications about product discounts, as well as coupons up to $ 70. Plus, you’ll have a chance to win a MiniBook. X for free if you participate in the Giveaway event.

For more information on products and activities, please visit Chuwi’s official website: https://store.chuwi.com/.