10 Action Movies So Frenzied They Won’t Let You Breathe For A Second

The action movies is probably one of the preferred options by consumers of audiovisual products. Little by little, the series have made their way with the establishment and consolidation of streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. But a good action movie is a good action movie.

The action movies they can have multiple genders, despite sharing certain similarities with each other. They can go from superhero movies to psychological thrillers or even the typical American hero movie who fights against everything and everyone, and makes his way through endless obstacles to save the country or his family from destruction.

The same goes for titles like fast and furious, a saga that is now moving towards its tenth and penultimate installment, towards its inexorable end. However, moviegoers are always looking for frenetic action movies, with a devastating pace and enormous tension, the kind that grab you from the first minute and don’t let go of the entire footage.

For this reason, at Hobby Consoles today we want to offer you a fast action movie list. A series of films that are different from each other, from different periods, but with the virtue that they have a brutal rhythm from beginning to end. If you are ready, take a pen and paper and pay close attention to the recommendations that we bring you!

The Departed (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson and Matt Damon —among many others—, this film was the first Oscar for Best Picture for the Italian-American filmmaker. Perhaps, one of the few talents of the seventh art that have two Palme d’Or compared to a single statuette from the Film Academy.

The Departed is an earthquake of action from start to finish. It tells the story of police corruption, the influence of mafias in political classes and the dangers that a life dedicated to the underworld entails. An amazing dose of adrenaline and violence with a superb direction and an anthological and meteoric cast.

Kingsman: Secret Service (2014)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn and starring Colin Firth and Taron Egerton, it marked the beginning of a fabulous franchise that already has several installments and a spin-off. Whenever Matthew Vaughn is involved, that is synonymous with action in abundance, a lot of blood, some humor and, above all, a lot of fun.

Kingsman: Secret Service part of the immortal legacy of spy movies What james-bond either jason bourne. However, it gives it an insurmountable humorous and comedic twist. Few films are seen with such happiness and resist the passage of viewings with such a stoic character.

Old Boy (2003)

Directed by the admired Park Chan-wook, this “wet dream” by Quentin Tarantino was video store fodder and one of the most spectacular Asian bombshells the West has ever experienced. A film that, from beginning to end, has you trapped with the level of action, the frenetic montage, the deconstructed characters and the colossal violence.

BabyDriver (2017)

Directed by Edgar Wright and starring Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm, this movie was proof that Marvel Studios should have allowed the filmmaker who was going to take on Ant-Man more creative freedom. A pity how things turned out, but what a true cinematic delight they gave us.

Baby Driver is an audiovisual scandal, the perfect demonstration that Edgar Wright not only has a deep knowledge about the seventh art, but also about music. Impossible not to see this movie, put on some music headphones and not want to step on the accelerator until you get lost beyond where the city loses its name.

The Fifth Element (1997)

Directed by Luc Besson and starring Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman and Milla Jovovich, this was the film that probably made the French director one of the most interesting filmmakers of his generation. A film with a lot of personality, with the soul of a blockbuster, with a blockbuster character and elegant depth.

The fifth element is that kind of movie that, over the years, you keep in memory with greater affection. And, despite the inevitable sense of aging that it contains, it is a fabulous film that will continue to influence later works of science fiction.

John Wick (2014)

Directed by Chad Stahelski and starring the reborn Keanu Reeves, we are facing one of the strangest, bizarre and unexpected events of the past decade. A film that grew without the need for streaming platforms, but far from theaters. Perhaps, the last exponent of domestic copies of our world.

John Wick wasn’t just another day to kill, but brought Keanu Reeves back into our lives and opened the doors to a universe —that of the Continental¬— that we were unaware of, but with which we fell madly in love in a matter of minutes. He wasn’t just a dog. It was fucking John Wick. And with John Wick you don’t play, is that clear?

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Directed by Doug Liman and starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, this frenetic action movie with overflowing energy is based on a great manga and is based on two fabulous concepts: the war aspect and the concept of “groundhog day”. The best video game made movie that we can remember right now.

Heat (1995)

I couldn’t talk about action movies and leave out Michael Mann. No, that should be prohibited. I’m sure my father would never have forgiven me. And less if we are talking about Heatone of those nineties bombshells that have left an indelible mark on the history of the seventh art.

Heat is a movie that brings together Robert de Niro and Al Pacinodoing exactly what Francis Ford Coppola did not do in The Godfather: Part II. A film about thieves, criminals and detectives that has memorable action sequences, but, above all, scenes with dialogue that we could recite by heart.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

While we’re at it, someone explain to me how a director as old as George Miller could orchestrate a shoot like the one in Mad Max: Fury Road and shooting one of the best action movies in the history of cinema. Thus, without hesitation. Why lose the time? It is. Adrenaline, action, speed, rhythm, frenzy, violence. Everything, executed from ten.

Starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, Mad Max: Fury Road It was a review of the mythology that Mel Gibson led in his day. A fresh and modern revitalization that was a complete success —both publicly and critically and in the Academy— and that has allowed a prequel to Furiosa to be now being prepared.

Matrix (1999)

Directed by the Wachowski sisters, Matrix was a revolution in every way. It marked a before and after in the history of cinema and opened the door to a film saga that is still being talked about today. An unprecedented masterpiece that closed the millennium by launching an endless series of existential questions.

Matrix it’s everything. It is an action movie with sequences that have been replicated ad nauseam, but also a profound reflective exercise that is reminiscent of the best science fiction stories in universal literature. An unparalleled piece that we could not leave out of this list of great action movies with frenzy.