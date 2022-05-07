10 actors and actresses who appeared in ‘Twilight’ and surely you did not remember

The cast of ‘Twilight’ was much more Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, surely you do not remember that these great stars were part of the saga.

We’ve talked a lot in recent times about Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, as well as how much they’re breaking it in their careers, but it turns out they’re not the only Twilight talents getting big breaks. The entire saga gave rise to many other stars becoming known and here we leave you some names so you can remember.

ANNA KENDRICK

Ok, maybe if you remembered that Ana Kendrick was part of the saga, after all she is part of The Batman memes. After her time in Twilight she did pretty well in her career.

READ PACE

Lee Pace has been part of great productions such as The Hobbit and Guardians of the Galaxy 2, and now only Harry Potter and the DC universe is missing. We saw him in Breaking Dawn Part 2, as one of Bella and Edward’s allies against the Volturi.

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD

The director of The Mandalorian was not originally part of the saga, but when Rachelle Lefevre had to leave her, Bryce came in to replace her as Victoria in Eclipse.

RAMI MALEK

These tapes were truly a hotbed of talent, we must not forget that the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor, Rami Malek participated in the vampire saga as one with unmatched talents.

ELIZABETH REASER

Elizabeth has had great appearances on television, was part of Grey’s Anatomy and recently in the Haunting of House Hill, surely it is worth mentioning her touching character.

Maggie Grace

Fear the Walking Dead and Relentless Pursuit are some of the productions in which Maggie appeared, who is the traitorous cousin of the Cullens who ends up dying at the hands of the Volturi.

CHRISTIAN SERRATOS

Serratos is perhaps the one who has one of the most forgettable characters, because she is not Bella’s envious friend, now she is part of the zombies in The Walking Dead and it was the Selena of Netflix.

BOOBOO STEWART

The tender Sed who became very important to the Cullen clan grew up to be a Disney boy and participate in one of their musical movies: Descendants.