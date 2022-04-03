Entertainment

10 actors and actresses who appeared in ‘Twilight’ and surely you did not remember

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read










10 actors and actresses who appeared in ‘Twilight’ and surely you did not remember











10 actors and actresses who appeared in ‘Twilight’ and surely you did not remember

We’ve talked a lot in recent times about Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, as well as how much they’re breaking it in their careers, but it turns out they’re not the only Twilight talents getting big breaks. The entire saga gave rise to many other stars becoming known and here we leave you some names so you can remember.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

ANNA KENDRICK

Ok, maybe if you remembered that Ana Kendrick was part of the saga, after all she is part of The Batman memes. After her time in Twilight she did pretty well in her career.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

RAMI MALEK

These tapes were truly a hotbed of talent, we must not forget that the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor, Rami Malek participated in the vampire saga as one with unmatched talents.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

ELIZABETH REASER

Elizabeth has had great appearances on television, was part of Grey’s Anatomy and recently in the Haunting of House Hill, surely it is worth mentioning her touching character.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

CHRISTIAN SERRATOS

Serratos is perhaps the one who has one of the most forgettable characters, because she is not Bella’s envious friend, now she is part of the zombies in The Walking Dead and it was the Selena of Netflix.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

BOOBOO STEWART

The tender Sed who became very important to the Cullen clan grew up to be a Disney boy and participate in one of their musical movies: Descendants.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

michael sheen

Michael Sheen is one of the great actors in the industry, especially television, since 2019 he has been part of the Amazon series Good Omens.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.


11/11 SLIDES





Opens in a new window
Open an external website
Open an external website in a new window




Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Sofía Vergara copied Karol G and captivated her with her beauty

4 mins ago

Elle Fanning exudes elegance in a crinkled black dress with puffed sleeves – New Woman

6 mins ago

Angela Águilar and Pepe Águilar were told that they had no education after this gesture

15 mins ago

“Sea Inside” and other films that address the issue of euthanasia

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button