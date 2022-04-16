10 actors and actresses who married their fans

These people literally lived the romantic comedy that we like to see on the big screen by finding love in their fans. From Patrick Dempsey to Anne Hathaway, we tell you which celebrities have said yes to one of their fans.

Romantic comedies have given us all kinds of ideas about love, some more harmful than others. Nevertheless, today we celebrate those love stories that seem to meet all the requirements to become one of those successful chick flicks that become cult over time. What’s the chance you’ll meet your future wife in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter or find love on an SNL set? From Anne Hathaway to Matt Damon, these are the celebs who found their “soul mate” in a fanboy or fangirl. Severus Snape and other good-hearted wizards who belonged to Slytherin in ‘Harry Potter’

Matthew Lewis and Angela Jones

The dream of many Potterheads! Matthew Lewis, who played the brave Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter, met Angela Jones during a Wizarding World event, theme park of the magic franchise for which his future wife worked as an event planner during 2016. On her blog, Jones wrote that she never believed in the “soul mates” tale, but everything changed when she met Lewis. They got married in 2018.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway She has fans everywhere, from the generation that discovered her with The Princess Diaries to the generation that was wowed by her performance in WeCrashed, the latest Apple TV series. However, none were as lucky as producer Adam Shulman, who had the opportunity to confess that he was an admirer of her work when he met her through mutual friends.. Years later they got married and today they have a family together.

Adam Sandler and Jackie Titon

Adam Sandler, the most beloved actor of the millennial generation, and Jackie Titone met when the model and actress landed a small role in the actor’s movie, Cool Dad (1999). They started dating and in 2003 they got married. Now Titone has brief cameos and small roles in the comedian’s films.

Conan and Liza O’Brien

The best-known red-haired talk show host met his wife during an SNL presentation. “Somewhere there is a video where I’m flirting with my wife on camera,” the host confessed. Conan saw Liza in the audience and at the end of the program he went straight to her to chat and now they are married.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

The Oppenheimer actor met Luciana Barroso when she was a bartender. In the words of Matt Damonhe felt “struck by lightning” the first time he saw her and is completely happy that she is not famous in the entertainment industry: “I was very lucky, I fell in love with a civilian. Not an actress, because when that happens the attention is not only doubled, but it grows exponentially”.

Nicholas Cage and Alice Kim

The story of Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim begins in 2004, when he was a movie superstar and she was a 19-year-old waitress, who served the actor during his stay at the restaurant he worked for. They separated in 2011 and have a son named Kal-El.

Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh

It was on a plane, during a flight to New York in 2011, that the legendary actor, Kelsey Grammer, met Katye Walsh, who was a flight attendant. After falling in love during the flight, they decided to start dating and have been together for more than 10 years.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

The Big Little Lies actress met Jim Toth at a mutual friend’s house party. During that night, a completely drunk guy approached Reese Witherspoon and made her a little uncomfortable, so good Jim interceded and took him off her. It turned out that the nice guy who saved her worked for the talent agency that leads Witherspoon, in 2010 they started dating and in 2011 they got married. They now have a daughter together.

Justin and HaileyBieber

Hailey Bieber was openly a Bieliber, that is, a red bone fan of Justin Bieber. Although they have known each other since 2006, it was not until 2015 that they began to see their friendship as something more. However, in 2017 they decided to pause their relationship: she was related to Shawn Mendes, while Bieber tried to resume his former relationship with Selena Gomez. Things didn’t work out and the two lovebirds found their way back. By 2018, rumors of their engagement spread and it was in 2019 that they finally said yes before an altar. The anecdote that Hailey had to walk to the chapel surrounded by a white sheet is true; The paparazzi kept harassing the family and the bride for a photo, but Hailey didn’t want the world to see her in her wedding dress before Justin Bieber.