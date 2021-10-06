The global success achieved by cinecomics Marvel in recent years it has given great prominence to personages ofMarvel Cinematic Universe, leading many of them to become hugely popular, even more than they were in comics. And inevitably conquer ever wider audiences to be intercepted, not only in terms of the box office but also of wide-ranging generational consensus and equally great recognition in the collective imagination.

The same fate has often, as a result, befallen many actors and actresses, which thanks to Marvel movies have revitalized their lives and careers, as happened for example to Robert Downey Jr. with Tony Stark. There are, however, on the other hand, several interpreters who have not been as lucky, running into indelle interpretations In the Marvel Cinematic Universe or in DC film which have turned out to be mostly ballast to deal with in terms that are not at all positive. So much so that, inevitably, they ended up saying each other repent of the cinecomic in which they took part.

From Dare devil from Ben Affleck, struggling with a film that turned out to be a flop across the board, al Jared Leto from Suicide Squad, the pivot of a film received very badly by critics and many fans, the cases are truly innumerable and even include a Andrew Garfield disappointed in his job as Spider-Man, Kate Mara, who played the invisible woman in the unsuccessful and disheartening film about Fantastic Four of 2015, and Terrence Howard, whose proof in the role of War Machine in Iron Man caused him more headaches than anything else.

What do you think? Did you know them all? Let us know yours, as always in the comments.

In today’s gallery, that you find at the bottom of the news, 10 actors bitterly regretting their roles in Marvel and DC cinecomics.

