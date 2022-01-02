The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undeniably one of the greatest production giants of recent years, thanks to its countless considerable results at the box office, its recognition by the general public and a collective ritual dimension that has consolidated over time, reaching the recent glories of Spider-Man: No Way Home and naturally also involving many actors.

Many performers would make false papers to enter the great Marvel family, certain of the fact that, in all likelihood, take part in a production of the House of Ideas it would guarantee their career a strong dose of solidity if not even more success. Many others, however, for one reason or another and in spite of everything, have preferred not participate in Marvel Studios productions.

We have collected the most significant cases in our gallery: they go from Emily Blunt, who at the time she was called by Marvel always had a too dense agenda in her hands, a Jessica Chastain, which he declined for similar reasons, passing through Matthew McConaughey, who preferred to act in it The black tower (film turned out to be a flop) and many others that we leave you the pleasure of discovering below.

In our gallery today, here are 10 famous Hollywood stars who have turned down important roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

FIND THE GALLERY IN THE ANNEX AT THE BOTTOM OF THE NEWS

If the gallery 10 actors who categorically refused to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe you liked it, then you may also be interested in:

Marvel movies: 10 sensational powers that heroes possess but have never used

10 Marvel stories where superheroes are brutally defeated

10 Marvel and DC actors who changed their life or appearance to play their characters

Super Hero Plot Twists: The 10 most shocking and unforgettable twists of the Marvel Universe

10 movies we love but have put the authors of the novels they are based on to shame

9 big problems that neither Marvel nor DC have ever really been able to solve

10 famous films and 10 absolutely bizarre facts that happened to the actors during filming

15 terrible Marvel star movies that MCU actors would like to forget

15 famous actors who used alcohol or drugs to play iconic characters

10 actors who have incredibly played the same character in two or more films

10 Marvel Movies That Made Fans Terribly Infuriated With Bad Decisions

Photo: Getty Images

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED