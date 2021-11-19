10 actors who hate the roles they’ve played

There are actors and actresses , important names in world cinema, who do not remember with pleasure some of their performances on the set.

Although some have been able to achieve crazy success thanks to certain characters, there are roles that they just do not digest or that they even firmly deny. Here are ten big screen stars who they hate the roles they’ve played in career.

1) Kate Winslet

The beautiful and aristocratic Rose of Titanic sticks with the way he played his character back in 1997, alongside his friend Leonardo Di Caprio. “I wish I could do it all over again,” the actress said several times. “Even my American accent, I just can’t hear it. It’s terrible.”

2) George Clooney

In the same year, 1997, George Clooney was on the set of “Batman & Robin” directed by Joel Schumacher. A film that awakens in him “bad memories, they blamed me for everything”. A half flop that however “served to grow professionally”, as he himself admitted. “At the time I thought it would be a great career move. No, it wasn’t.”

3) Robert Pattinson

The former vampire protagonist of the famous “Twilight” saga (2008-2012) would like to forget that period and that role. And he goes down heavily with the comments: “Edward Cullen is the most ridiculous person I can think of. While I was reading the script, I couldn’t help but hate him.”

4) Miley Cyrus

Hanna Montana? “Too much for a little girl to take.” This is how Miley Cyrus reacts every time she is asked about the Disney character who made her famous and who characterized her between 2006 and 2011. “I was made to look like someone I was not really and that caused me a some problems with my body: when it was over I no longer recognized myself “.

5) Daniel Craig

The British actor has always had a troubled relationship with his James Bond. Craig had initially turned down the part (“Enough with 007, I’d rather cut my wrists”). Then the turnaround, becoming the longest-lived Bond.

6) Daniel Radcliffe

Yes, even the most famous wizard in the history of cinema has something to say about his role. In an interview with Daily Mail, Daniel Radcliffe has said he hates her performance in the sixth adaptation of JK Rowling’s saga, “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” (2009). “My acting is mono tone, I couldn’t do what I wanted,” explained the actor, now 32.

7) Macaulay Culkin

Little but wild Kevin from “Mom I Missed the Plane” confessed to Ellen Degeneres that he doesn’t like Christmas movies. “I can’t watch it every year like pretty much everyone does because I just don’t like it.” A real low blow for any McCallister family fan.

8) Zac Efron

The Californian star confessed that, if he could go back, he would never accept the role of Troy Bolton in “High School Musical”. The reason? For him that character is a real persecution: despite trying to reinvent himself, the general public continues to remember him for that part which, by now, dates back to more than 11 years ago.

9) Brad Pitt

At the time of the release of The Shadow of the Devil, Brad Pitt said, “This is the most irresponsible piece of contemporary cinema I’ve ever seen, if you can call it that.” It was 1997 and the Hollywood actor was playing Rory Devaney, alongside Harrison Ford.

10) Halle Berry

Halle Berry has never hidden that she hates her Catwoman. In 2005, the actress won an award for this role and stunned everyone on stage by saying, “I want to thank Warner Bros for casting me in this shit movie.”