Over the years concepts such as unfair, offensive, discriminatory have evolved such that a large number of roles – and their respective castings – would have no way of going beyond the embryonic stage in today’s world. It is clear that what harms minorities now had the same effect twenty years ago, but the change is precisely due to the greater willingness of the privileged categories to listen to the criticisms and sensibilities of others. It is therefore more common nowadays for an actor or actress to take advantage of the negative feedback from the public and give up a gig that is considered indelicate before filming begins. However, this has not always been the case, so much so that many have realized that they have made a mistake too late, sometimes even years later. We therefore propose the most famous cases of actors who have taken a step back and declared themselves repentant of having played a character who, with today’s awareness, in their opinion should have gone to someone else. From Emma Stone to Jake Gyllenhaalpassing through Scarlett Johansson And Anne Hathawaydiscover in our gallery today 10 actors who have apologized for a politically incorrect role.

