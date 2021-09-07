10 actors who played two or more roles in the same film





Photo: John Phillips / Getty Images for Netflix, Kevin Winter / Getty Images for AFI, Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images





TOM HARDY – In the same year Mad Max: Fury Road was released, the actor put his all into the dual role of the Kray twins, heads of a British criminal organization in London’s East End. Former boxer one and paranoid schizophrenic the other, the two characters so similar and different have given Hardy the opportunity to show all his talent. Photo: 01 Distribution





PAUL DANO – The American actor has often played very disturbing parts and in There Will Be Blood (Il Petroliere in Italian) he is no exception. In the film that earned Daniel Day-Lewis an Oscar, he starred as the Sunday twins, Paul and Eli. He was not originally supposed to play both, but the firing of actor Kel O’Neill gave Dano the chance to try his hand at a dual role that ultimately earned him a BAFTA nomination. Photo: Paramount Village





JONATHAN HYDE – How old were you when you discovered that Alan Parrish’s father in Jumanji was the same actor as the fearsome hunter Van Pelt? They are both played by Jonathan Hyde and the choice was probably not accidental. The unresolved conflicts with the father are one of the reasons that caused the beginning of the journey into the jungle of the character of Robin Williams, who thus found himself on the other side with a sort of “transposition” of his father. In short, psychoanalysis applied to board games. Photo: Sony Pictures Releasing





DICK VAN DYKE – The legendary comedian made cinema history thanks to the iconic role of the chimney sweep in Mary Poppins of 1964. In that film, however, he also held another role, namely that of the manager of the London bank, Mr. Dawes . That’s not all, because in the 2018 sequel / remake he returned to play the surprise son of the same Mr. Dawes in the film starring Emily Blunt. Photo: Walt Disney





JEAN CLAUDE VAN DAMME – The iconic action actor played twins Alex and Chad Wagner in the 1991 film Double Impact. JCVD specifically wanted both sides to try to revive a different image of himself: one of the twins is violent, while the other is not. Breaking away from a purely action role, he hoped, would help him see it differently. Unfortunately for him, his name still rhymes with blows and flying kicks. Photo: Columbia Pictures Loading... Advertisements





MIKE MYERS – Another actor with a strong personality and versatility, brought into play especially in the Austin Powers series. In the three films of the saga, the number of characters he plays has always increased: in the first it is obviously the most famous Spy in the world and his nemesis, Doctor Evil. In the sequel, however, he adds the character of Ciccio Bastardo to the repertoire and finally plays Goldmember in the third film. Photo: New Line Cinema





JACK NICHOLSON – Seeing an actor of Nicholson’s caliber in an absolutely zany movie like Mars Attacks! it’s strange enough. However, discovering that it has even played a double role is unbelievable. In Tim Burton’s film he plays the part of the President of the United States James Dale (not a good ending) and also the alcoholic cowboy Art Land. Very different characters and not everyone understood that it was the same actor from The Shining. Photo: Warner Bros.





BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH – Did you know that the actor played two roles in Doctor Strange? The first is obviously that of the former surgeon who, following an accident, learns the mystical arts to become the Sorcerer Supreme, while the second is none other than that of the film’s final villain, Dormammu. In this case it is clearly a CGI and dubbing work, but rethinking the loop scene knowing that they are both played by Cumberbatch is still fun. Photo: Marvel Studios





CHEECH MARIN – Robert Rodriguez’s protégé in From Dusk Till Dawn not only doubled his efforts, he even tripled them! What’s particularly funny is that in this vampire movie starring George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino and Harvey Keitel, not much was done to conceal that the actor played these three different roles: it only took a mustache and a prosthetic make-up to make him pass away. border policeman, Chet Pussy and Carlos Madrigal. According to some very critical fans, the choice was due to a limited budget, but in any case his efforts have been greatly appreciated. Photo: Cecchi Gori Group