10 actors who ruined their careers with just one unforgivable role

From semi-unknown actors to big names on the Hollywood scene, no one is immune to the power of a truly wrong role in a bad enough movie. And if things go bad enough, that’s enough to end an otherwise thriving and promising career. In these cases, the risk is multiplied for those who agree to take on the role of characters already well known and loved; after all, who isn’t familiar with the tense and hostile atmosphere typical of when a character with a solid fanbase is preparing to return with a new face? It undoubtedly took some guts to take on the role of, for example Joker after Heath Ledger And Jack Nicholson. And sometimes the rejection is so powerful that it has even arrived on the stages of West End: we all remember the fuss that hit the first Hermione of the cast of The Cursed Child. But let’s stay in the world of cinema and discover together, in our gallery today, the 10 actors who ruined their careers with a single, unforgivable role.

FIND THE GALLERY A THIS LINK OR BY BROWSING THE ANNEX AT THE BOTTOM OF THE TEXT

If the gallery “10 actors who ruined their careers with a single, unforgivable role“ you liked it, here you will find others that may be for you:

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED