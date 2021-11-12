10 actors who use amazing and weird tricks to act better



HUGH JACKMAN – Do you want a physique like the one the actor sports in the Wolverine movies? You can follow her trick: de-hydrate and not drink water for 36 hours prior to a shirtless scene. A common method for bodybuilders to get maximum definition before a competition, also valid for playing an X-Men. Photo: James Devaney / GC Images



ADRIEN BRODY – Behind his unforgettable Oscar-winning performance for Roman Polanski’s The Pianist, there are a number of extreme choices from the actor: in addition to weight loss, Brody has sold most of his possessions, including his house, car, the phone, so he broke up with his girlfriend. He stripped himself of everything, just like the character, in order to best convey his emotions. Extreme, but mission successful. Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images



TOM CRUISE – How does the action movie star still do most of the stunts all by himself? The trick is weird but apparently it works: Tom Cruise wears a thong during action scenes. The costume department has in fact about 50 set aside for the actor, who prefers to be very, very comfortable and flexible in private areas to run and jump from helicopters and airplanes. Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP via Getty Images



JOHN BARRYMORE – Another silent film star, best known for his intriguing charm. A great actor who nevertheless had many problems with alcoholism: to be able to bring home the shooting, he began to place signs with directions around the set to remedy the fact that he could not remember the lines. Photo: Warner Bros./Archive Photos / Getty Images



ANNA FARIS – Crying in films is not always so immediate. There are actors who manage to do it on command and others who need a little trick. Among the many methods, there is the one (very common actually) used by Anna Faris: a menthol stick passed under the eyes and the irritation tears arrive in a few seconds. The next step is cutting an onion on set … Photo: Carlos Tischler / Getty Images



NICHOLAS CAGE – Nic Cage’s acting is instantly recognizable: he often gives his best when he goes over the top and so he gave so many unforgettable performances (and memes). His eccentricity also comes from a very particular method that he calls “Nouveau Shamanic”: he steps into the shoes of tribal shamans to get involved and bring out the character’s problems. A very strange method, but perfectly calibrated on the actor. Photo: JC Olivera / Getty Images



GEORGE CLOONEY – The actor and sex symbol has his own way of shooting dramatic or particularly intense scenes. As seen in many of his films, he starts swinging his head. Sometimes they are small and imperceptible movements, other times they are much more pronounced: a bubble head formed by a Hollywood star. Photo: Samir Hussein / WireImage



EDDIE MURPHY – The big star of many ’90s movies has “stolen” something from another big name on the cinema scene. He himself told in a recent interview that when he has to pull out a gun in a film, he tries to redo the same expression as Bruce Lee. Murphy called him “The only actor I’ve really tried to imitate.” Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images



ROBERT DOWNEY JR. – The famous star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe unveiled in a recent interview a trick he has used on the set since the days of Sherlock Holmes: a headset in the ear to be suggested the lines. A shortcut taken because the script was constantly changing and instead of memorizing the lines it was more convenient for him to have them suggested, then used also during the Avengers movies. Convenient this way … Photo: John Phillips / WireImage