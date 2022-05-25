10 actors whose parents are just as or more famous than them

In entertainment there are celebrities who have parents belonging to this world and you probably did not know.

There are relatives that can be at the height of the talent of some famousthere may be the influence of the surname to rise like foam or it becomes complicated, since the independent world has to be treated. There are celebrities who like to show off the talent and personality of their children or vice versa, a great example It’s of Eugenio Derbez and his childrenAislinn, Vadhir, José Eduardo and the youngest, Aitana. But, others prefer not to and stay on the sidelines so they can shine for themselves. We took on the task of introducing you to some who are parents of very famous children and few fans know it.

Gael Garcia

The actor, producer and director Gael García Bernal born on November 30, 1978, I stand out since I was a child with the performance in the soap opera ‘Grandfather and I’. She went to study acting in London and on her return she participated in the film ‘Amores perro’ directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu.

He is the son of the famous actress Patricia Bernal who acted in the Mexican telenovela ‘El sin de Oyuki’ (1988) from Televisa, playing Margarita. Her mother is proud and very happy for the trajectory of her son.

Angelina Jolie

The actress with American nationality has had great cinematographic achievements such as: Oscar Awards, three Golden Globes and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The protagonist of ‘Maleficent’, began acting in 1982 with his father Jon Voightknown for having participated in projects such as ‘Midnight Cowboy’, ‘Deliverance’, ‘Woodlawn’ and ‘Transformers’.

Jolie was estranged from her father for a while and despite that she has posed for pictures with him.

Lily Collins

Lily Jane Collins is known for her participation in movies like ‘Love Rosie’ (2014) and recently premiered the new series ‘Emily in Paris’. She also acted in ‘Mirror Mirror’ as Snow White, working alongside Julia Roberts.

this celebrity She is the daughter of Phil Collins. who is recognized for being a producer, singer, composer, actor and drummer, Lily was born from the marriage between Phil and Jill Tavelman.

Colin Hank

Actor Colin Hanks He bears a strong resemblance to his father Tom Hanks.who remembered for the iconic role of ‘Forrest Gump’.

Colin was born on November 24, 1977, his mother was susan dillingham who unfortunately lost his life to cancer in 2002.

Like his ascendant follows in the footsteps in the seventh art and has worked in action movies like ‘King Kong’ (2005) ‘Jumanji the Next Level’ (2019) to mention.

Jennifer Aniston

the talented John Aniston known for his participation in the series ‘Days of our lives’ as Victor Kiriakis, He is the father of actress Jennifer Aniston.

The 10th richest woman in the entertainment industry, as quoted by Forbes.

Both have been seen together on some red carpets and posing for photographs, in which it can be seen that they are very good looking.

Miley Cyrus

In the Cyrus family, talent is in the genes, Billy Ray Cyrus a country music star. He supported his daughter Miley to chase the paper in the funny series ‘Hanna Montana from Disney Channel.

Both shared screenwhere, as in real life, they were father and daughter.

Currently Miley Cyrus She is a very popular interpreter who stands out for her hoarse voice and covers musical genres from pop, country, hip hop, rock and experimental.

Regina Blandon

The young Regina Blandón, who gave life to Vivi as a child in La Familia P. Luchedecided to follow in his father’s footsteps Roberto Blandon who debuted in the late 1980s in soap operas.

The young Mexican has appeared on the big screen and with leading roles in topics such as ‘Mirreyes vs godínez’, ‘Cindy la regia’, ‘War of likes’, among others.

Livia Brito

The beautiful performer and actress Cuban Livia Brito I know has featured in several television projects.

He inherited a taste for acting from his father. Rolando Brito, who has a career since 1984.

Father and daughter are very close that even They shared the stage in the soap opera ‘La Piloto’ and ‘De que te Quiero, Te Quiero’.

emma roberts

The actress She is the daughter of Hollywood actor Erick Roberts and Kelly Cunningham. and it’s her aunt, the most beautiful woman in history Julia Roberts.

Apparently he is prominent from a talented family. He studied theater and did several Nickelodeon programs in his childhood and has participated alongside Johnny Depp in 2001 with the film ‘Blow’.