10 actresses bitterly regret having shot some very famous hot scenes

Spin sex scenes in the cinema it can be difficult: total lack of intimacy, difficulty in recreating certain dynamics, but above all the awareness that those images will be consigned to history and not always for pure artistic merits. Many actors and actresses regretted shooting certain scenes and here we consider 10 cases of women who have publicly declared it. The most famous will always remain that of Maria Schneider And The last tango in Paris, which cost not only the censorship of the film but also many problems for the interpreter herself. He is also part of the group Kate Winslet, repentant for what perhaps still remains her most famous hot scene and which she now refuses to autograph on fan photos. Also Emilia Clarke had something to say about the famous sex scenes that saw her starring in game of Thrones. Whatever the reason, cinema and sex sometimes don’t always get along. In our gallery, 10 actresses who regretted shooting some famous hot scenes.

