10 actresses who denounced the directors for the mistreatment they experienced while they were filming
It’s time to bring to light what really goes on behind closed doors on movie sets. Directors—those who give instructions to actors—are sometimes not so kind about it. And these ten actresses have said something about it.
Gal Gadot was shocked by the way Joss Whedon spoke to her on set.
Charisma Carpenter also denounced the creator of Buffy the Vampire SlayerJoss Whedon, for denying his toxic behavior on set.
Megan Fox has been candid about why she didn’t like working with director Michael Bay.
In an interview with UK magazine GQ, Amy Adams revealed that David O. Russell made her cry.
Sophia Bush spoke about her experience working with the creator of One Tree HillMark Schwahn.
Although Elizabeth Banks ended up apologizing for her criticism of Steven Spielberg, she continued to call him out.
Uma Thurman, known for starring in the Quentin Tarantino film series Kill Billaccused the director of intimidating her into driving an unsafe car that caused an accident.
Diane Kruger also had a few things to say about Quentin Tarantino.
Olivia Munn called out Bryan Singer for his “bad behavior” on the set of X Men.
Gabrielle Union had to denounce the program America’s Got Talent on NBC after being subjected to a toxic work environment.
