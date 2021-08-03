10 airport outfits inspired by celebs. Ready to take off?

Never underestimate the power of a classic blazer. It is always the perfect piece to wear in layers, especially on the plane.
Helen Mirren
Don’t be afraid to have fun with colors. Mirren’s monochrome look is perfect for any summer getaway.
so joo park
Go straight from the plane to dinner with an evening top and a colorful bag similar to that of the Park.
Diane Kruger
A coordinated set always removes doubt when you are ready to go, like the Kruger with a playful pink suit and shoes embellished with pearls.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Focus on denim but with personality: a lime-colored jacket and skirt. And be sure to complete the look with a pair of comfortable loafers and a coveted bag, like Turner-Smith’s Gucci Diana handbag.
Kaia Gerber
Tuck into a wide jumpsuit in a pair of stylish boots. And add a finishing touch with a chic camel coat. Well… of course it depends on the season.
Garcelle Beauvais
Protect a completely white outfit with a longline jacket. And take a cue from Beauvais for a beautiful suitcase with a particular shape.
Jessica Alba
Choosing comfort does not mean sacrificing style; an easy suit like that of Jessica Alba will make you feel good. All the time. If you want to add a touch to the outfit, sneakers will be for you.
This article was originally published on Vogue.com