10 airport outfits inspired by celebs. Ready to take off?

Never underestimate the power of a classic blazer. It is always the perfect piece to wear in layers, especially on the plane.

Helen Mirren

Photo: Getty Images

Don’t be afraid to have fun with colors. Mirren’s monochrome look is perfect for any summer getaway.

so joo park

Photo: Getty Images

Go straight from the plane to dinner with an evening top and a colorful bag similar to that of the Park.

Diane Kruger

Photo: Getty Images

A coordinated set always removes doubt when you are ready to go, like the Kruger with a playful pink suit and shoes embellished with pearls.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Photo: Getty Images

Focus on denim but with personality: a lime-colored jacket and skirt. And be sure to complete the look with a pair of comfortable loafers and a coveted bag, like Turner-Smith’s Gucci Diana handbag.

Kaia Gerber

Photo: Getty Images

Tuck into a wide jumpsuit in a pair of stylish boots. And add a finishing touch with a chic camel coat. Well… of course it depends on the season.

Garcelle Beauvais

Photo: Getty Images

Protect a completely white outfit with a longline jacket. And take a cue from Beauvais for a beautiful suitcase with a particular shape.

Jessica Alba

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Jessica Alba seen out in JFK Airport in Queens on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images) Robert Kamau

Choosing comfort does not mean sacrificing style; an easy suit like that of Jessica Alba will make you feel good. All the time. If you want to add a touch to the outfit, sneakers will be for you.

This article was originally published on Vogue.com