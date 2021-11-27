10 (almost unbelievable) things you don’t know about Adam Driver

Adam Driver is the name on everyone’s lips. The actor, who became famous with the role of Adam Sackler in the TV series Girls, and with that of Father Garupe in Silence by Martin Scorsese, is now Maurizio Gucci in the highly anticipated House of Gucci by Ridley Scott, a film that tells the story of three generations of the Gucci dynasty, up to the murder of the heir Maurizio. Next to him, Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani, the most famous black widow in Italy. While waiting for the film, here are 10 anecdotes you did not know about the American actor.

10 anecdotes about Adam Driver

At 18, after the 9/11 attacks, he enlisted in the Marines. He spent two years at Camp Pendleton in California before being discharged on health grounds. When he was still in school, he organized his own Fight Club inspired by the film by David Fincher, adapted from the book of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk. From 2005 to 2009 he studied theater at the Juilliard School in New York and worked his way through a series of castings, taking part in several crime series such as The usual suspects And New York Unity Special. During his freshman year at Juillard, after leaving the Marines, Driver’s attitude was quite bossy. In an interview with WWD, He admitted: “I made people cry at school because that’s the way I used to talk”. At the cinema he made his debut in the biopic J. Edgar directed by Clint Eastwood in 2011, but was discovered by the public only a year later, thanks to the film Lincoln by Steven Spielberg, and above all thanks to the lead role in the TV series Girls, which brought him to the fore. He could have remained a stranger: he admitted he was reluctant to audition for Girls, because he didn’t want to go on television. Adam is not only an actor but also a talented musician. When he was a child he sang in the church choir. This probably helped him with the role in the film About Davis by Joel and Ethan Coen in 2013, where he had to practice singing techniques. Actors sometimes have to transform drastically enough to fit certain roles, and Adam Driver is no exception. To play the Jesuit Father Garupe in the film Silence by Martin Scorsese had to lose 23 pounds, and since then he regards diet as one of the toughest tests. In 2008, the actor founded the NGO in Brooklyn Arts in the Armed Forces, which offers quality art classes “to active members of the US military, veterans, military support personnel and their families around the world.” Seeing himself on screen makes him uncomfortable, which is why he refuses to watch his own films.

This article was originally published in Vogue France