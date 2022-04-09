10 answers to the most frequently asked questions about Rheumatoid Arthritis

Early on, rheumatoid arthritis tends to affect the smaller joints first, especially those that connect the fingers to the hands and the toes to the feet.

It is the inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis that can also damage other parts of the body.

When a patient is diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) it is natural for them to feel concerned, for this reason it is important to ask their rheumatologist.

However, here we share some of the answers to the most frequently asked questions.

one. What is Rheumatoid arthritis? It is an inflammatory condition of the synovium and the membranes that surround the joint. It is the inflammation that causes the symptoms of swelling, increased temperature and pain. In addition, it can cause stiffness, anemia, tiredness and affects other organs.

two. What causes the disease? We don’t know, but we do know that environmental and genetic factors are important. There are genetic factors that together with environmental factors, bacteria, viruses can trigger the development of RA.

3. Is this condition hereditary? Rheumatic diseases in general they are caused by the interaction of multiple genetic and environmental factors. Although there are studies that show that identical twins are more likely to develop RA if one of them has it; however, in the general population, the interaction of multiple factors is necessary. It means that if you have RA, your children are not necessarily going to have it.

Four. Can RA be cured? RA is an incurable disease, but with the treatments we have today we can control the symptoms and signs of the disease. We can’t cure it because we don’t know what causes it.

5. What can I do to improve my condition? It is recommended that you get good rest, eight hours of sleep at night, a healthy diet and exercise regularly. Exercise should include: stretching, strengthening, and aerobic exercises. Aquatic exercises are also very helpful.

6. What is the most recommended diet to follow? There is no particular diet that has strong scientific evidence. However, in recent years it has been found that a low-gluten diet improves the inflammatory process.

7. Can I continue working with AR? The answer to this question is a bit complex and must be individualized, according to the patient, the severity of the condition and the type of work they do. In general terms I have to say that at the beginning of the disease it is a little more difficult to work because of morning stiffness, swelling, pain and tiredness. But as your treatment progresses and your disease improves, you may be able to stay at your job, although in some cases, small changes may be necessary.

8. What type of medications are used to treat the condition? The treatment plan is individualized according to the condition of each patient. Treatment is usually started immediately after the diagnosis is made. Medications range from non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS, steroids, or cortisone as they are usually known). Biological agents (etananercept, infliximab, adalimumab, anakinra, abatacept, golimumab etc.) are also used. The medication your doctor chooses for you depends on the stage of the disease, your general health, lifestyle, health insurance, and use of other medications that may interfere.

9. How long should I use the medications? The use of medications is variable, but in general terms they are medications that are going to be used for life. Yes, we can have episodes in which we can change the doses or frequency of medications, but removing them completely is unlikely.

10. Can I get pregnant with the condition? Rheumatoid arthritis does not affect fertility or the chances of getting pregnant. In fact, the disease usually improves during pregnancy, but it can have an exacerbation in the first three months postpartum. However, the pregnancy should be planned and discussed with the obstetrician and rheumatologist to be sure that the medications you are using do not affect the baby. Remember that in these cases we ensure both the well-being of the mother as well as the baby.

