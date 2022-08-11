10 anti-burnout tips to slow down and regain well-being

Daniela tells me in the session that for the first time she has been able to disconnect from work in her monthly rehabilitation hospital this Friday and that makes her happy, although a little tense: she is not sure if something work will come up that it may be urgent and come back to you on Monday like a boomerang in the form of a bigger problem.

She has an autoimmune disease and, for two years, she has been hospitalized once a month (generally on Fridays) to receive a transfusion and specific care that allows her to continue her life normally. This she started doing two years ago.

Daniela works in an international corporation and has a high charge which makes her quite aware of the thousand imponderables and dynamic changes that companies suffer today (perhaps more than ever).

At the beginning and for a long time, He felt guilty of having to take that day off and being admitted without being able to be available at work, he even “hid” this information about his illness so as not to be “badly seen” (?) by the team and he even took the computer to check emails and do some chores when I could.

After working it out in our sessions, he accepted the inevitable: need to stoptake that day to truly restore your body and mind.







Burnout is characterized by a state of sadness and negativity at work. Photo Shutterstock.



The scourge of overwork and burnout

In recent times, there is a lot of talk about burnout or burned syndrome, how to recognize it, what treatments can be offered.

In many corporate environments, says Cecilia Lindner (psychologist and part of our TyB Corporate team), being sick, having personal responsibilities or having a problem or discomfort do not seem to be relevant, especially in this post-pandemic time where it has been installed full remote work and it has become natural to perform “in spite of”.

If you are at home it means that you can be connected, therefore if you do it means that you are committed, that “you have the company shirt on well”, even if (sadly) you are disconnected from your psychophysical needsof what you really need.

personal time vs. Working time

Thus, the limit of our personal time versus work time has become blurred –continues the professional-: the flexibility that this modality seems to offer and that in many cases turns out to be positive, has a more complex edge or a B side.

“you’re supposed to be free To organize yourself, you can pick up your children at school, have hobbies or go for physical activity as soon as you close the computer, but always with your cell phone in hand, since they can still write to you at 8 pm or on weekends. “

The Korean philosopher Byung Chul Han describes it this way: “The workplace, which had to be moved to, could be clearly separated from the non-work spaces (…) on the contrary, the digital device makes work itself mobile. Each one carries the job with him from here to there like a camp. We can no longer escape from work.” How true this is!

we got used to reply to everything at the same timethroughout the day, exacerbating multitasking and this, if we do not learn to recognize it, attend to it and regulate it, can lead to suffering.







The WHO recognizes burnout syndrome as a disease. Photo Shutterstock.



Being “workaholic” is not a merit

Why we brag about our stress (or the art of becoming workaholics) Where is this idea of ​​work perverted to become a disease that corrodes our body and our spirit?

The WHO established as symptoms of this illness the increase in exhaustion or weakness, the increase in isolation at work and a state of sadness and negativity that, together, lead the person who suffers from them to feel sad, antisocial, anxious and have less work performance.

According to a recent study carried out by the Bumeran job portal, the occurrence of burnout syndrome in Argentina is 80.2%as in Chile.

In Peru it is 72.9% and in Panama 53.6%. At the regional level, users have mostly experienced stress, lack of motivation and a unusual exhaustion due to excessive workload. Clearly, since the pandemic, this has worsened considerably.

Perhaps we need to repair our brain to understand why we provoked this.







Finding moments to “reset” is essential. Photo Shutterstock.



The brain, between fear and ecstasy

On the one hand, we can think that there are alarm areas in the brain sending us information about how dangerous it is not to include ourselves in that “privileged group”, that executive army of workaholics. If we don’t agree with that, we are out of orbit.

But we can also think that there is a reward in certain areas of the brain when we are successful or achieve achievements that validate our overexertion.

This is how it all begins: a combination of fear of not being part of that privileged group and an ecstasy of struggling to reach the apple of success. A tremendous cocktail which, accompanied by a multitasking dynamic and an endless social greed, deteriorates us.

Do we have a choice in the face of this reality? Is it an inevitable destiny to suffer from burnout?

Tips to manage our stress

Some things we can take into account to better manage this general tendency to stress at work are:

✓Set the limits of our motivation for work: it may be very important to us, but we have an energy and attentional limit, and if we put all our resources there, we are left “dry” for the rest of our vital areas.

✓Order the priority of our values: what we expect and want from our life, be attentive to those we want to cultivate so that the desire for work is balanced with other desires.

✓Properly organize working hoursthe spaces and propose healthy breaks where we do a real “cleaning” of our mind.

✓Be attentive to our body, to our thoughts and emotions so as not to be overwhelmed in specific situations. For this, mindfulness and contemplative practices provide us with very valuable tools.

✓In this sense, develop what we call a objective self-observation or an active metacognition of ourselves is key. Do not stay entangled in an emotional maelstrom without being aware of what is happening to us.

✓Observe very carefully our sharp self-demand and our perfectionism, harmful engines of the growth of burnout. Train ourselves in an attitude of greater kindness and self-care.

✓Maintain healthy ties and being able to communicate our needs in the organization. It is key to find spaces where we feel “part” of a human network. Let’s be vigilant when we perceive a sordid war of egos and seek to move towards healthier and more stimulating places.

✓Maintain a sports routine, healthy eating, a break adequate repair and medical/psychological controls are, clearly and as we all know, key as well.

✓Let’s reduce the use of screens and increase the contact with nature, with green and waterkeys to a mental detox.

✓Let’s learn to give up and keep what we need and can. Let’s limit our expansive ambition and honor and appreciate who we are.

Perhaps we could add to this list even more, but I think it’s a great way to start and, surely, a hard work to carry forward.

If we don’t do something now, as soon as possible, we will be catastrophically exposed to a rhythm that is not merciful much less compassionate towards us.

*Martín Reynoso is a psychologist, director of Train Your Brain Argentina and author of “Mindfulness, scientific meditation”.

***

➪Do you have any questions about health and well-being that you would like us to address in section notes? Enter the Clarín Help Center by clicking here, enter Message to the editor and then to Questions to Good Life. Write us your query and send. Clever!

Look also