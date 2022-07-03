10 Asymmetrical Haircuts That Flatter 50-Year-Old Women

Starting at 40 and 50, looking for haircuts that rejuvenate our appearance becomes the best anti-aging treatment that we can follow Because there are styles that can do a lot to refresh our image and take a few years off us. The asymmetric haircuts are a clear example to which many celebrities resort to stand out from the rest and update their look. Below we discover the keys to this style with all its possibilities and some inspiring examples.

What is an asymmetric haircut?

is the one who is shorter on one side. It can be either on the nape or on one of the sides. There are different types, from a bob, through a pixiea bixiea clavicle, etc. These are cuts that do not respond to the traditional canons and that are more modern, more current and daring.

How to make an asymmetrical haircut?

Simply cut one side longer than the other. For example, in a bob we can cut one side visibly shorter than the other. But we can also give it movement by cutting more on the nape and leaving the longest front locks.

Instagram: @mariopeluqueria

Who favors an asymmetrical haircut

It depends on the type of asymmetric cut we are talking about. If we talk about a cut for round face, an asymmetrical cut forward with a slight scaling will favor you. In the case of elongated, it will look better with this type of inclination in addition to a fringe and a scaling on the sides to give volume and widen. Another option is to play with the lateral asymmetry, shortening one of the sides to break the verticality of these faces.

In the case of square faces, asymmetrical mid-length cuts will be better, if possible, with some lateral scaling at the height of the cheeks that breaks the rigidity of the features. If it is a heart-shaped one, it is best to bring the asymmetry to the height of the jaw to soften the prominence of it compared to the chin.

On the other hand, asymmetrical cuts look especially good oncurly and wavy hair for the volumes they generate.

How to style asymmetrical haircuts

at the time of clipping hairasymmetric haircuts with longer sides will give more play and, in cases such as the classic bob or the microbob, it will be enough to remove one of the sides behind the ear to obtain a style pixie of the most innovative.

Whether we are talking about cuts with longer front strands, or a mane with a shorter side, the line to one side It will be a great resource to enhance the current finish of the hairstyle. The effect is especially noticeable in short styles like the pixiein which the fringe will fall on one side creating great dynamism, as well as the Bob and the long hairwhere the parting on one side will make more of that difference in length.

It is also recommended play with hair colorso that there are two or more shades in the mane creates more movement and makes asymmetrical cuts look more.

10 asymmetrical haircuts for women over 50