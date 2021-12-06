10 bad habits that make your belly bloat

Do you see your belly? It’s not necessarily fat, it’s often just swelling. No less annoying, abdominal swelling can be accompanied by muscle tension, a sense of heaviness, water retention, alterations in the frequency of bowel movements (constipation or diarrhea), abdominal cramps, flatulence and belching.

Often, the swollen belly forms a passing disturbance caused, for example, by a meal that is too abundant or consumed voraciously, or by an increase in the consumption of some carbonated or too salty foods.

At other times, however, abdominal swelling is a symptom of physiological phenomena, such as premenstrual syndrome and menopause.

In still other cases, the swollen belly can hide psychological discomfort: stress andanxiety not infrequently they cause somatizations that involve our belly.

Also the change of season can cause this disorder. A survey commissioned by Enterolactis® at AstraRicerche revealed that as many as 70.1% of those interviewed accuse the change of season and experience it in a negative way – especially women (77%) – reporting discomfort related to the gastrointestinal area. In particular, during the change of season the 16.3% suffer more from abdominal bloating and 14.2% report digestive difficulties.

But in general, what are the most common wrong habits that cause the belly to swell, sometimes causing pain and discomfort? Find out 10 below.

