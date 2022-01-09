10 bad movies we all wanted to watch… But only for the cast

You don’t need great actors to make a great movie: sometimes a solid plot, an inspired direction and some great rehearsal from complete strangers can be enough. However, it is also true that sometimes even the greatest fail to save a failing one. The proof is that there are numerous titles that on paper (or on the poster) should have won critics and the box office and instead, for one reason or another, have had bad results.

From the famous case of Extreme love, which in addition to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck also lined up Al Pacino and Christopher Walken in the most recent Collateral Beauty, a mess that lined up a literally all-star cast (Will Smith, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet, Michael Pena, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Naomi Harris …) at the service of a disheartening outcome, passing through the adaptation by Stephen King The black tower and cinecomic DC Suicide Squad, in this regard, here are some particularly significant cases.

In our gallery, we have therefore chosen 10 examples of bad films in which great actors, however, star. What do you think? Do you share our choices or would you have included others? Let us know, as always, in the comments.

Find at THIS LINK or at the bottom of the text the gallery “10 bad films that we all wanted to watch … But only for the cast”

If you liked the gallery “10 bad films we all wanted to watch … But only for the cast”, maybe you might also be interested in:

16 absurd mistakes in Marvel and DC movies that directors have escaped… but not fans!

10 actors who categorically refused to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe

10 actors who perhaps shouldn’t have empathized too much with their characters

15 terrible Marvel star movies that MCU actors would like to forget

10 actors who turned down a role because they were too scared of the part

Super Hero Plot Twists: The 10 most shocking and unforgettable twists of the Marvel Universe

Photo: Marvel Studios; Warner Bros .; Universal Pictures

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED