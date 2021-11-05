10 beautiful movies based on real stories to stream on Netflix

It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, the Italian candidate for the best international film at the 2022 Oscars, will be released in cinemas on November 24 and then on December 15 in streaming on Netflix. The Neapolitan director retraces his personal drama, the tragic loss of his parents when he was a teenager. A true story. How is a true story the most awaited film of December, House of Gucci by Ridley Scott, with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino: tells the story that led in 1995 Patrizia Reggiani to be the instigator of the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci, president of the homonymous haute couture house Italian.

True stories, which bring to light terrible personal experiences or reopen little-known pieces of history, usually have a strong and participatory hold on the public. Because, if the imagination can build extraordinary and exciting new worlds, life can weave such incredible and upsetting plots precisely because they are extraordinarily true.

Here we report 10 beautiful films taken from true stories to watch in streaming on Netflix.

1) Rush by Ron Howard

The cinematic challenge won by Ron Howard is roaring, evoking the Formula 1 from the 1970s and the rivalry between Niki Lauda And James Hunt, respectively interpreted by Daniel Brühl And Chris Hemsworth, the first introverted and rigorous in the development of the car, the other instinctive, reckless and womanizer. The faithful reconstruction revives the races of that time as if you were on the track.

The terrible accident at the Nürburgring was unmissable, in which Lauda was rescued and extracted from the cockpit by the same pilots who had come. 24 F1 cars of the time were used, plus various replicas and 16 cameras.

2) The Spotlight case by Tom McCarthy

A chilling true story is told by The Spotlight case, 2016 Academy Award for Best Film and Best Screenplay. In 2001 the investigation by the Spotlight investigation team of the Boston Globe he revealed with meticulous documentation the shocking extent of pedophile abuses committed by the Catholic clerics of Boston and the involvement of the Church that had attempted to hide them.

Powerful choral rehearsal of the cast, from Micheal Keaton to Rachel McAdams to Mark Ruffalo. With rigor, without melodrama.

3) Captain Phillips – Offshore attack by Paul Greengrass

With a mighty Tom Hanks, the brave and sharp captain we all wish we had, the film tells the true story of the 2009 kidnapping of the American container ship Maersk Alabama by a gang of Somali pirates.

Compelling from start to finish, incredibly intense, Captain Phillips – Offshore attack it is suitable for refined palates as well as those more accustomed to action movies instead of auteur cinema. To be seen.

4) The incredible story of the Isle of Roses by Sydney Sibilia

It is an imperfect film, we had already talked about it, but it has the great merit of introducing us to a true Italian story that most people ignored. A visionary and brilliant idea: in the Sixties the audacious Bolognese engineer Giorgio Rosa (played by a Elio Germano too macchietta) designed and built a micronation off the Rimini waters, outside the territorial waters, an iron pile dwelling that was a dream of freedom. An independent state in the middle of the sea, also endowed with its own language, currency and flag. It took a military attack by republican Italy to dismantle it.

Image from the film “The Incredible Story of the Isle of Roses” (Photo: Netflix)



5) The king’s speech by Tom Hooper

Sovereigns also have their weaknesses and emotional difficulties. This is the case with the Prince Albert future King George VI, father of the current queen of the United Kingdom, who suffered from obvious stuttering, a rather embarrassing problem for a ruler who has one of his duties to make speeches to his subjects. He interprets it with sensitivity and skill Colin Firth. Four Oscars: Best Picture, Direction, Actor, Original Screenplay.

6) The Walk by Robert Zemeckis

Visual effects and narrating voice are overwhelming, leaving little space for the silences of art, but The Walk it is the story of a dream and an enterprise that deserves to be remembered and relived. When the Twin Towers were still in place, on 7 August 1974, the day before the resignation of President Nixon, the French tightrope walker Philippe Petit surprised New York by walking on a steel rope pulled between the two towers of the World Trade Center. An amazing walk on the void, 400 meters high.

Directed by the director of Back to the Future And Forrest Gump, plays the daring tightrope walker Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

7) The Chicago Trial 7 by Aaron Sorkin

Unfortunately it is a true story. A shameful failure of the American judicial system. The film traces the injustices and grossness perpetrated during the trial of the so-called Chicago Seven, a group of activists against the Vietnam War. In 1969, seven people were accused by the federal government of conspiracy following protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Sorkin (Oscar-winning screenplay for The Social Network) plots brilliant and explosive dialogues. In the cast Sacha Baron Cohen, in great shape, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance.

8) A beautiful mind by Ron Howard

Again Ron Howard, for a human drama inspired by the life of the Nobel Prize John Forbes Nash Jr, interpreted by Russell Crowe with great psychological complexity. Mathematical genius, from the heights of fame to the depths of hallucination, Nash has experienced everything.

Four Oscars: Best Picture, Direction, Non-original Screenplay, Supporting Actress a Jennifer Connelly, as Nash’s beloved.

9) Dunkirk by Christopher Nolan

Thousands of young soldiers, British and Allied troops surrounded by enemy forces, waiting there on a French beach. The death. Or a desperate rescue. The “miracle” of Dunkirk, 1940. In one visual and emotional show that courts, divides and recomposes time, between land, sky and sea, a choral war film unlike any other war film.

“Dunkirk” by Christopher Nolan (Warner Bros)

10) Diaz – Don’t clean up this blood by Daniele Vicari

A film that is a punch in the stomach. Brutal and powerful, it reconstructs the violent police repression against the demonstrators hosted at the Diaz Pascoli School in Genoa, during the 2001 G8 Summit. He does not dwell too much on the individual characters, in a choral wave of inhumanity that leaves one astonished. In the cast Claudio Santamaria, Jennifer Ulrich, Elio Germano.

It has won 4 David di Donatello.